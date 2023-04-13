World Precision Instruments Introduces EVOM™ Auto, combining Transepithelial Electrical Resistance (TEER) Measurements with a High Throughput Format for Drug Discovery

SARASOTA, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Precision Instruments (WPI) is excited to launch the newest member to its EVOM™ family of products, the EVOM™ Auto. The new EVOM™ Auto enables rapid and reproducible measurements of Transepithelial Electrical Resistance (TEER), a well-established and widely accepted method of evaluating epithelial and endothelial cells and tissues, in vitro. WPI's EVOM™ Auto combines TEER technology with high throughput screening capabilities, resulting in the automated measurement of resistance in 96-well cell culture plates. This data gives scientists and drug discovery laboratories insights into tissue and monolayer barrier integrity, cell permeability, cell confluency, and can readout the critical physiology of barrier tissues such as the blood-brain barrier, the gastrointestinal tract, the lung, and the skin.

The EVOM Auto autosampler and HTS electrode array. (PRNewswire)

WPI's EVOM™ Auto combines TEER technology with high throughput screening capabilities.

"The need for fast and precise readouts of in vitro assays for drug development is at an all-time high. For decades, we have relied on end-point measurements to understand the health and quantity of cells. EVOM™ Auto now lets us take 96 quantitative measurements of cellular confluence and barrier integrity in less than 3.5 minutes, a game changer for drug discovery and advancement," noted Dr. Adrienne Watson, Chief Scientific Officer of WPI.

Dr. Watson continued, "Further, the method of TEER is ideal for high throughput and advanced applications, as it does not jeopardize the health of the cells, so these measurements can be repeated to look at the effect of a drug or drug combinations over various periods of time."

Additional features of the EVOM™ Auto include its small footprint, compatibility with all market leading 96-well cell culture plates, and the ease of both the hardware and software configuration and implementation. The EVOM™ Auto arrives as a complete system, including the autosampler, 96 HTS electrode array, interface unit and control tablet. Customers can choose which pre-configured 96-well plate setup is required for their autosampler.

WPI will be at AACR April 14-19

To learn more about the EVOM™ family of products and other solutions for your drug discovery needs, visit Booth 2244 at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, FL. For more information, see https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/.

ABOUT WORLD PRECISION INSTRUMENTS

For over 55 years, World Precision Instruments (WPI) has been a leading global manufacturer and provider of innovative research equipment and laboratory supplies to the life sciences, pharmaceutical, health care, and industrial markets. The company's purpose-built portfolio, focusing on tissue and cell biology, fluidics, animal physiology and electrophysiology, delivers proven products and trustworthy performance, as indicated by over 16,000 TEER citations in noteworthy publications. With an extensive global network and a passion for innovation, WPI provides novel solutions to customer's daily challenges. For more information, visit www.wpiinc.com.

World Precision Instruments (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Precision Instruments, Inc.