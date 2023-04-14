Alpha Motor Corporation Moves Humanity at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that the company successfully debuted its Wolf and Wolf Plus Electric Trucks at the Seoul Mobility Show. Over 500,000 visitors attended Korea's premiere automotive exhibition with 164 affiliated companies participating from 12 countries. The Seoul Mobility Show is said to be the largest mobility show in Korea.

March 31, 2023: Commemorative photo taken at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show held at KINTEX, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. Top right row 2, Jada Lee, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman of Alpha Motor Corporation. Image provided by the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show. (PRNewswire)

Alpha's exhibition at the Seoul Mobility Show is now available to view at https://youtu.be/IaOuurt36uo. High resolution photos from the event are accessible at https://www.alphamotorinc.com/sms2023.

Edward Lee and Jada Lee, Founders of Alpha Motor Corporation presented to the public at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, where the Wolf and Wolf Plus Electric Trucks made their international debut.

"We are incredibly honored to be here today to share a memory with you, which we hope will spark a chain reaction.



Our vision to Move Humanity® is intended to provide anyone who wishes to contribute to our goals and vision an opportunity to follow their own passion.



At the heart of our creation, we aspire to create a culture that positively reinforces giving recognition where it is due. This is an important pillar for a venture that will shape the way people are motivated and inspired, which will consequently bring about remarkable innovations.



Success of Alpha Motor will hinge on its authenticity, empowerment, and support from all of its believers. We are created for those believers.



We invite you to experience our Wolf, Wolf+ and our vision moving forward. Please come witness how a dream became reality," said Jada Lee Co-Founder, Vice Chairman of Alpha Motor Corporation.

The 2023 Seoul Mobility Show opened on March 30 to Press and Media organizations. Alpha's exhibition was located at the front of the main entrance of the Seoul Mobility Show, which made it easy for visitors to find Alpha.

News and media outlets in Korea provided reviews of Alpha which also included interviews with its leadership. The Seoul Mobility Show officially opened to the general public from March 31 and continued into the weekend when the highest number of visitors were recorded with an estimated 200,000 people. The event concluded on April 9.

Through the experience at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, Alpha was able to receive confirmation on its direction:

Authentic Brand – People of the Seoul Mobility Show resonated with Alpha's Move Humanity® vision of innovating mobility to accelerate a green economy. Alpha's genuine commitment to commercialize its EVs was presented to and welcomed by the public. Alpha's brand was perceived to be on par with what the market in Korea may consider to be a premium brand.

Unique Market Position – Consumers in Korea felt that Alpha's trucks were a much-needed innovation to the EV segment as well as a solution for niche markets such as camping, which have been rapidly rising in popularity. Considering Alpha's ability to swiftly bring about tangible products, consumers in Korea expressed their interest for more vehicles in Alpha's lineup including SAGA, JAX, ACE, and REX.

Product Design Excellence – An ongoing strength of Alpha, visitors of all ages were drawn to Alpha's EV designs. Several people commented that they could relate with Alpha and at the same time felt that its designs were refreshingly new and functionally well resolved.

Commercial Feasibility – Wolf and Wolf Plus electric trucks demonstrated mature and detailed execution in feasibility. Spanning across the overall footprint, architecture, materials, fit and finish, to projected performance specifications within such footprint, Alpha's products were well accepted as a desirable future product by potential consumers in Korea.

Visionary Leadership – Visitors of the Seoul Mobility Show looked favorably towards Alpha's industry experience, positive vision to Move Humanity®, and the company's product roadmap which was presented at the Seoul Mobility Show.

"We are moving forward in commercializing Alpha because the world needs our electric vehicles. Alpha is committed to Move Humanity® and we are closer to achieving our goal after successfully exhibiting to over 500,000 people at the Seoul Mobility Show," said Edward Lee, Founder, CEO of Alpha Motor Corporation.

About Wolf Plus Electric Truck

The Alpha Wolf Plus puts an additional emphasis on utility, while preserving the persona of Alpha's revolutionary Wolf Plus electric truck. The multipurpose Wolf Plus is built for utility and adventure. It has an extended cabin that accommodates four passengers, with access provided through two full-size doors for the driver and front passenger, and two three-quarter size doors that hinge backwards for open rear seat occupancy.

Wolf Plus vehicle dimensions measure approximately 5,287mm (208in) in length, 1900mm (75in) in width, and 1765mm (69in) in height. The truck bed measures approximately 1652mm (65in) in length, 1490mm (59in) in width, and 450mm (18in) in depth for a total of 40 cubic feet of truck bed storage.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

About Seoul Mobility Show

The Seoul Mobility Show is a biannual international event and is the only automobile exhibition in Korea accredited by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. The first show was held in 1995.

