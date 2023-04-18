Agency announces new roles across its leadership team

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Sports, the fast-growing agency that helps brands and properties find, negotiate, and activate high-performing partnerships, announced several moves on its executive leadership team responsible for managing agency strategy, operations and growth.

ALLIED SPORTS PROMOTES EXECUTIVE BUSINESS LEADS

Shawn Morrissey has been promoted to Chief Client Officer based in New York City , a newly created role in which he will oversee a highly integrated client service model that delivers against the agency's mission to lead modern marketers in the shift from Sponsor to Storyteller ™ .

Megan Fogarty , who joined Allied in Los Angeles one year ago after high-performing sales roles with the LA Rams, IMG, and PGA TOUR, has been promoted to Head of Partnership Development to lead the agency's commercial practice on behalf of world-class properties.

TJ Lynch, a Sports Business Journal Forty Under 40 honoree in 2021, has been promoted to Head of Brand Marketing based in New York City and will lead the agency's growing roster of corporate accounts which includes Cisco, LG, and Quest Diagnostics.

Along with Morrissey, Fogarty and Lynch, the Allied Sports executive leadership team also includes agency founder Sean Barror in Boston (Chief Revenue Officer), Jeff Ehrenkranz in New York (Chief Operating Officer), and Kevin McSherry in Los Angeles (Head of Strategy & Solutions).

"We are excited to announce the internal promotions of these true allies to our industry," said Barror. "Shawn, Megan, and TJ bring trusted senior relationships and best-in-class client servicing that set a new standard for partnerships and will continue to propel Allied Sports toward long-term sustainable growth."

Allied Sports also announced that Caitlin González and Kerry Ryan have taken on evolved roles as part of the agency's broader leadership team. Caitlin González, who joined Allied Sports as a Senior Vice President in 2019, is now SVP of Marketing Solutions and will be responsible for the project management of integrated solutions across business development, marketing communications, and organizational priorities, and continue to oversee the agency's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Kerry Ryan, one of the original employees of Allied Sports who became a Vice President in 2020, is now VP of Partnership Solutions where she will continue to lead planning and services for the agency's roster of property clients including the National Women's Soccer League and Orlando Magic.

ABOUT ALLIED SPORTS

Allied Sports launched in 2019 by bringing together award-winning leaders who have built and managed some of the largest sports marketing agencies in the world over the last two decades. Today, we are allies together in a nimble agency whose mission is to help modern marketers accelerate the shift from Sponsor to Storyteller™ – leveraging the promise of sports sponsorship to tell a story their audiences cannot ignore. To learn more, visit www.alliedsports.com or follow @AlliedSports on LinkedIn.

