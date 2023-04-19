Leading Global Community for Revenue Executives, Pavilion, Announces Partnership with Preeminent Software Investor Insight Partners

The partnership will bring Insight's DRIVE: GTM event, exclusive for portfolio leaders, together with Pavilion's GTM2023 summit to create an unparalleled gathering for the industry's Go-To-Market leaders

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion, the leading global community for revenue executives, CEOs, and founders in the B2B software space, has announced a new partnership with global software investor Insight Partners. Insight Partners will host DRIVE: GTM, its gathering of portfolio company executives, in conjunction with Pavilion's flagship GTM2023 event, a one-of-a-kind conference for go-to-market (GTM) executives on October 10th-12th in Nashville, Tennessee. Insight Partners will also be recognized as a Diamond sponsor for the Pavilion event, and its portfolio company executives will have preferred pricing and access to DRIVE: GTM, GTM2023 and Pavilion Executive membership.

Pavilion is a private membership organization for go-to-market (GTM) leaders, CEOs and their teams. (PRNewswire)

Kicking off the day prior to Pavilion's conference, Insight's DRIVE: GTM is an exclusive, strategic program for Insight's portfolio of GTM leaders, featuring curated content, including thought leadership, training, and strategy from Insight leadership. DRIVE: GTM will bring the offerings of Onsite, Insight's growth engine built to support and transform companies as they scale up, to functional leaders and executives. Attendees will walk away with the perspectives of both investors and operators with tactical and practical guides to help industry leaders achieve results faster with fewer challenges. DRIVE: GTM will bring the unique opportunity to meet and network with other leaders across the industry and at Pavilion's GTM2023.

"We're thrilled to partner with Pavilion as one of the most notable networks of business executives to deepen the value Insight provides our portfolio of cutting edge software companies. We believe in the power of a business network, and we are thrilled that aligning DRIVE: GTM with Pavilion's GTM2023 summit will extend the network for our 600+ software ScaleUps." said Hilary Gosher, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Our mission is to provide data driven insights and practical, hands-on expertise to visionary executives in our portfolio, which aligns seamlessly with Pavilion's mission. This is an incredible opportunity for GTM leaders to learn, plan, and execute go-to-market strategies that will drive transformative change in their industries."

GTM2023 is a three-day, Executive-only event for founders, CEOs, and go-to-market leaders (VP level or above) in sales, marketing, customer success and operations. The program is designed to foster alignment across GTM teams through hands-on planning workshops, panel discussions, and executive sessions, with the goal of accelerating planning cycles and positioning attendees to enter 2024 with go-to-market strategies that will fuel growth. Attendees of GTM2023 will have a unique opportunity to access the strategic support delivered by Insight Onsite, as well as build relationships across the incredible network of over 600 software leaders from the Insight portfolio.

In addition to educational programming, GTM2023 will feature Executive-level networking and social activities in the country music capital of the world, as well as the GTM Awards, an industry awards program that recognizes go-to-market executives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and driven transformative results.

"We're excited to welcome Insight Partners as a Diamond Sponsor for GTM2023," said Sam Jacobs, CEO of Pavilion. "Their expertise in scaling best in class software businesses is renowned in the industry and will be a valuable asset to our attendees as they plan and execute go-to-market strategies that fuel growth. We're looking forward to a successful partnership that will benefit the entire go-to-market community."

For more information on Insight Partners and Pavilion, please visit insightpartners.com and joinpavilion.com, respectively. To learn more about GTM2023 or to register, please visit joinpavilion.com/events.

About Pavilion

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since then, it has grown into a 10,000+ member international community of go-to-market leaders. Through structured training in Pavilion University; private, moderated peer groups; and in-person events, Pavilion delivers on its mission to help revenue leaders unlock and achieve their full professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member, please visit joinpavilion.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $75B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 750 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

Contact:

Kathleen Booth, SVP Marketing & Member Experience at Pavilion - kathleen@joinpavilion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pavilion