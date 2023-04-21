BLEAULIVE, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CAPTURE STUDIO GROUP, RETURNS WITH THE 2ND ANNUAL 'MIAMI RACE NIGHTS' FEATURING MARTIN GARRIX AND KASKADE MAY 6 AND 7, 2023 AT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

MIAMI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the return of Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix, BleauLive at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, in partnership with Capture Studio Group, is pleased to announce 'Miami Race Nights' – a two-night beachside music experience with performances by Global DJ icons Martin Garrix and Kaskade. Additional performances include DJ Vice, Alec Monopoly, DJ Five Star, Julian Banks, and more. The energized fan fest will take place poolside on Saturday, May 6th, and Sunday, May 7th, 2023. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. and the party continues until 1:00 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.bleaulive.com .

Miami Race Nights will transform the 70,000-square-foot pool at the oceanfront property into a multisensory, audio-visual experience by bringing together a main stage of music, more than 60 VIP tables and cabanas, and state-of-the-art special effects. Miami Race Nights will mark the kick-off to many more highly anticipated events by BleauLive, a custom-curated, experiential event series located at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Presenting brand partners include Heineken Silver, Celsius Energy, and Gel Blaster. Additional brand partnerships include Pirelli, NUTRL, Ketel One Vodka, Tanqueray, Don Julio 1942 Tequila, Remy Martin, PhygitalTwin, Axia Spirit, and Cool Cat wine.

MIAMI RACE NIGHTS LINEUP

Saturday, May 6th (9:00 PM - 1:00 AM)

Martin Garrix with DJ Vice and Julian Banks

Sunday, May 7th (9:00 PM - 1:00 AM)

Kaskade with Alec Monopoly and DJ Five Star

All tickets include a premium open bar starting at $99, and prices may vary per night. Private tables and cabanas are available and range from $3,500 to $20,000. Table packages include an exclusive space for 8 to 20 guests, bottle service, and a designated VIP entry.

BleauLive Experiential Event Series continues the legacy of hosting iconic entertainment artists that design the culture at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. From the days when The Rat Pack and Elvis graced the stage, to today's history-making 2023 programming and live concert series. In recent years, celebrities including Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Doja Cat, Alesso, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber have brought unique and iconic memories to guests.

All event information, tickets, and VIP table packages can be found by visiting www.bleaulive.com .

HOURS

Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th

9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

LOCATION

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Resort Pool Area

4441 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33140

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes. For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit www.fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

ABOUT BLEAULIVE

BleauLive Experiential Event Series continues the legacy of hosting iconic entertainment artists that design the culture at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. From the days when The Rat Pack and Elvis graced the stage, to today's history-making programming and live concert series, celebrities including Lady Gaga, Calvin Harris, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, Doja Cat, and David Guetta have brought unique and iconic moments and memories to guests. With over 40 dates already slated in the 2023 calendar year, the series of events features platinum-selling artists, comedy shows, fashion events, and more. All event information, tickets, and VIP table packages can be found by visiting www.BleauLive.com . For sponsorship opportunities and VIP packages, contact info@BleauLive.com .

ABOUT CAPTURE STUDIO GROUP

Capture Studio Group is an entertainment hybrid of physical studio locations, as well as a full-service marketing, digital, and communications agency. We partner with brands to bring them to life in ways that are relevant, impactful, and direct, driving groundbreaking results. With a focused expertise on Live Events, our concept-driven, consumer-focused approach leverages multiple platforms enabling us to hone and activate brand messages through meaningful experiences that maximize impact and engagement. We help our clients build unstoppable, world-class brands that stand apart.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carma Connected

fontainebleau@carmaconnected.com

