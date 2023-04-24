Cyble Triumphs Yet Again With 9 Category Wins at the Global InfoSec Awards 2023, Including Editor's Choice for Cybersecurity Startup

Cyble recognized with 9 wins at the prestigious 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAConference2023



ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, the Y Combinator-backed leader in AI-powered global cyber threat intelligence, today announced that it has been named a winner in 9 categories of the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards hosted by the Cyber Défense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Cyble recognized with 9 wins at the prestigious 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAConference2023 (PRNewswire)

The recognition further consolidates Cyble's position as a global technology and cybersecurity leader and a trusted agile partner that empowers businesses with cutting-edge engineering solutions that ingest and enrich data using AI/ML and Natural language processing (NLP) technologies to offer over 40 different types of alerts across six use cases. Last year, in June 2022, Cyble swept the coveted Global InfoSec Awards 2022 - Editor's Choice Threat Intelligence - with wins in 8 categories.

Founded in early 2019, Cyble has swiftly expanded into a team of top-notch cybersecurity specialists with global reach, supported by the industry's leading figures. The company's commitment to exploring new horizons in threat research and enhancing its AI/ML capabilities have led to its exceptional 3X growth from 2021 to 2023, with the world's leading Fortune 500 companies turning to Cyble for their Threat Intelligence needs.

In March 2023, Cyble was recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Startup Employers 2023. Hot on the heels of their Forbes recognition and recent Cybersecurity Excellence Awards wins - taking home Gold for Best Threat Intelligence Platform 2023 and Fastest-growing Cybersecurity Companies in North America - Cyble has done it again, earning yet another impressive accolade.

"Cyble embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Please join Cyble at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2023 today and be a part of the company's red-carpet experience. With a focus on gathering intelligence from the deep, dark, and surface web, the company has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups in the industry, known for its advanced threat research. The news of these wins at #RSAC 2023 closely follows the announcement of the former BookMyShow CTO Mahesh Vandi Chalil joining Cyble as its Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Beenu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Cyble. "We're thrilled to be recognized with one of the most coveted awards in the industry, and we couldn't be happier to have been a part of the event by CDM. As CDM celebrates its 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider, we sincerely congratulate them. The fact that CDM aims to showcase more innovative players with new and unique technologies makes this recognition all the more valuable to us."

"We are honored and thankful to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble. "At Cyble, we are committed to addressing the modern, complex, and unprecedented cybersecurity challenges arising from the constantly changing threat landscape. These awards are a testament to our continued efforts towards securing governments, businesses, and individuals, even as we scale and grow."

About Cyble:

Cyble (YC W21) is a leading global cyber intelligence startup that utilizes patent-pending AI-powered threat intelligence to help organizations manage cyber risks. With the ability to provide the fastest and most comprehensive coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, exposure, weaknesses, and targets from the deep web, dark web, and surface web, Cyble is quickly establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups in the industry, receiving recognition from Forbes and other esteemed organizations. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence.

To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.com.

