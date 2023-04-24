Write the World and Seventh Generation Announce Winners of the 2023 Climate Writing Awards

Global Companies Give Voice to Gen Z Writers on the Environment.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Write the World, Inc. and green household products pioneer Seventh Generation today announced winners of the 2023 Climate Writing Awards for students ages 13-19. The awards, in three categories, celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and promote students' critical thinking and advocacy for a sustainable environment. The three award winning entries are:

For Poetry, "To the daughter I may never have" by Starlitskies from Sri Lanka .

For Flash Fiction, "Swamped" by GetalongRanchWriter from the United States .

For Advocacy Writing, "No one mourns the dinosaurs" by Luie from the United Kingdom .

The awards, hosted by Write the World and sponsored by Seventh Generation, give teens a global platform to express their opinions and creative ideas about climate and the environment. During the two weeks the prompts were live, teens from 33 countries submitted over 240 entries. Guest judge Alexandria Villaseñor, the 17-year-old internationally recognized environmental activist, selected the winning entries, which were published, along with select finalists, as a collection: Climate Writing Awards 2023 .

"These Gen Z writers confront the warming planet they will inherit with powerful words and optimistic spirit," said David Weinstein, founder of Write the World. "Their voices inspire the urgent need to act today to preserve our natural environment for generations to come."

Seventh Generation sponsored the awards, providing funding for the cash prize award to each of the three winners as well as support for educator lesson plans that aligned with the three prompts.

"Seventh Generation has always operated with the belief that the climate crisis is the greatest threat to future generations," said Kate Ogden, Head of Advocacy and Movement Building at Seventh Generation. "We're honored to support these strong youth voices as they both inspire us and push our elected officials to help create the change we need to reverse the effects of climate change before it's too late."

Write the World's engaging writing prompts and monthly competitions give tens of thousands of students from around the globe opportunities to write on interesting topics in different genres. From food writing, to science fiction, to poetry, songwriting and more, students strengthen their writing skills, discover new genres, dig deep into topics, and share their work within a supportive community of peers. Environment writing is among the most popular topics for Gen Z writers. Write the World published a collection of student environmental writings in Writers on Earth - New Visions for Our Planet.

About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it's been Seventh Generation's mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home – and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of bio-based laundry, dish and household cleaners, plus recycled paper products. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation, to find store locations, and explore the company's website visit www.seventhgeneration.com .

About Write the World

Write the World, Inc. is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, founded in 2012 at Harvard University, providing online educational programs and a writing community that serves young writers, educators, and schools. Reaching approximately 70,000 students and over 5,000 teachers from over 125 countries, Write the World is dedicated to supporting young writers, directly and through their educators, to develop the writing, critical thinking, reading, and communication skills essential to become global citizens and achieve success in school, career, and life. Write the World programs include: a global online writing community, classroom programs and educational resources, college essay programs, and intensive writing workshops. Learn more and sign up at writetheworld.org

View original content:

SOURCE Write the World, Inc.