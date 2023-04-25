21c’s unique hotels bring guests a new brand experience with SONIFI technology

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to create a consistent brand experience across its growing portfolio of boutique hotels, 21c Museum Hotels has partnered with guest technology provider SONIFI to implement a dynamic interactive TV and streaming platform.

SONIFI's guest room TV system, SORA, incorporates 21c's art-filled hospitality branding, while also providing each location opportunities to promote their own exhibits, restaurants, amenities, and community attractions.

It's a fresh, contemporary experience for guests that immerses them in the property's thoughtfully curated ambience and services, while also making it easier for them to access the most-wanted entertainment and streaming.

Right now, it's the busiest time of year for the 21c Kentucky properties in Lexington and Louisville, each hosting horse racing fans traveling to watch the Spring Meet at Keeneland and Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

"Whether it's a guest's first time staying with us or they've been coming for years, the new SONIFI system lets us reinforce the kind of experience guests can expect with us and want to tell their friends about," said Andrew Carter, General Manager at the Lexington and Louisville hotels.

For example, beyond race coverage and entertainment, guests can use the TV to get recommendations on exploring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, learn about the on-site restaurants and bars, and view 21c galleries on a dedicated art channel.

"It's been fun to see how the 21c brand comes to life in such distinctly different settings," said Clay Suter, SONIFI's Director of Corporate Sales who drove implementations in 21c's Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and St. Louis hotels. "SONIFI's technology delivers the services guests want alongside a personalized, engaging experience that showcases the unique attributes of each property. I'm excited to continue our 21c partnership with upcoming projects already in the works."

About 21c Museum Hotels

21c combines multi-venue contemporary art museums, boutique hotels, and chef-driven restaurants to create a new kind of travel and cultural experience, globally connected yet rooted in the local community. Learn more at 21cmuseumhotels.com.

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties. Global brands, management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with guest internet, interactive TVs, streaming, and entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.

