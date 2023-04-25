ASU economists share what's in store for next year at Annual Economic Outlook

ASU economists share what's in store for next year at Annual Economic Outlook

TEMPE, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although unemployment rates remain at record low, Federal Reserve anti-inflation policies are expected to bring slower growth in the second half of this year, according to Arizona State University economists.

(PRNewsfoto/W. P. Carey School of Business ) (PRNewswire)

Will a dip in the national business cycle affect the Arizona boom in manufacturing job growth? How does declining housing affordability impact the inflow of new residents and businesses to the Phoenix area? If a recession is on the horizon, is it expected to be mild or severe?

Join us for lunch, where top experts will answer these questions about the state and nation at the Annual Economic Outlook, presented by the Economic Club of Phoenix.

Featured speakers

Dennis Hoffman, director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute at the W. P. Carey School of Business and director of ASU's Office of the University Economist, will examine recent national trends and discuss the factors that will influence those trends.

Lee McPheters, research professor of economics and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, will offer a first look at the year ahead for Arizona and the Phoenix metro area, along with an update on year-to-date performance in 2023.

Mark Stapp, Fred E. Taylor Professor in Real Estate and executive director of Arizona State University's Master of Real Estate Development program, will explain the concerns over affordable housing amid the rapid growth in home prices.

When:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

11:30 a.m. check-in opens

Noon to 1:30 p.m. program

Where:

This paid event takes place in person at the Camelback Golf Club. Tickets are $100 per person.

7847 North Mockingbird Lane

Scottsdale

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/economic-club/events

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information or to schedule an interview:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

shay.moser@asu.edu

480-843-9900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University