ConvergeOne Recognized with the Genesys 2022 Ascend North America Partner of the Year Award

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company, announced today that it has received the 2022 Ascend North America Partner of the Year Award from Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration. ConvergeOne was recognized as Partner of the Year for its depth of expertise across the suite of Genesys solutions and momentum for supporting joint customers' digital transformation.

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

"ConvergeOne is enormously proud to be recognized as the Ascend North America Partner of the Year by Genesys, as this award is a testament to the dedication, commitment and focus that the ConvergeOne and Genesys teams make to our customers every day," said D. Robert Martin, President, Sales Organization, ConvergeOne. "We look forward to carrying this momentum throughout 2023 and expect to find even greater success in our partnership in the future."

With a shared belief in the power of digital transformation and customer-first experiences, ConvergeOne and Genesys have a longstanding partnership to create end-to-end customer experience solutions that are delivered to enterprises across all industries.

"The partnership ConvergeOne has built with Genesys has become a foundation of our world-class ability to help our customers manage the complex technology challenges of today's modern workplace," said Michael Wiesblatt, Vice President, Customer Experience Sales, ConvergeOne. "Through our partnership, we can provide a 360-degree view of the customer experience and help enterprises increase customer loyalty, enhance brand reputation and improve customer satisfaction."

ConvergeOne is a Genesys Platinum Partner recognized by the industry and Genesys for its vision, capabilities and customer success. Through a cloud-powered approach and a people-first mindset, ConvergeOne helps customers build loyalty, grow meaningful relationships and drive sustainable growth by delivering great customer experiences. ConvergeOne's transformative solutions blends human and digital interactions to empower employees, better serve customers and personalize secure experiences for all.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Craig Chumley, Executive Vice President, Cloud, Managed Services & Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.262.2242

cchumley@convergeone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConvergeOne