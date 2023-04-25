FIRST SINGAPORE-BASED COMMERCIALIZATION OF ROBOT FRYER UNVEILED BY CHEF ROBOTO, SUBSIDIARY OF HOPE TECHNIK

- Chef Roboto has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks to further develop and customise the Fryer-bot for the franchise's 240 outlets globally

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Roboto, a Singapore-based company specialising in kitchen technology, has unveiled its latest invention, Fryer-bot, today at FHA-Food & Beverage 2023, ASEAN's international food and drinks trade event. Chef Roboto is a subsidiary of HOPE Technik, Singapore's homegrown leading engineering system integrators for robotics and automation. Chef Roboto marks HOPE Technik's expansion into the F&B industry, and aims to transform the industry by combining advanced robotics engineering and cooking techniques to automate cooking processes with an affordable monthly rental rate of SGD950.

Commenting on Chef Roboto, HOPE Technik CEO Daniel Nia shared, "HOPE Technik is proud to launch our new subsidiary, Chef Roboto, marking our expansion into the Food and Beverage industry. We believe that there is demand and potential for growth of automation and robotics in the industry. Through Chef Roboto, we are excited to create unique solutions to modernise the way food is prepared and served."

Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot: Revolutionising the future of cooking

Following Covid-19, the F&B industry and consumers have become accustomed to automated services such as self-service kiosks and robot waiters. According to Report Ocean's Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market report, the Asia-Pacific food robotics market will reach $1,162.3 million by 2026, grow at a 14.6% CAGR over 2019-2026, remaining the largest regional market across the globe. This highlights the large growth potential and adoption of robotics within the F&B industry.

Deep frying food poses several challenges for chefs including ensuring that the food is consistently cooked, overcooking, undercooking and the dangers of oil splatters. The introduction of Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot promises to avoid such issues, enabling chefs to reproduce the dish precisely, efficiently and replicate the dish across multiple restaurant outlets. Designed and manufactured in Singapore, Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot is a revolutionary new robot fryer that has been tailored for commercial kitchens. Dubbed as the future of cooking technology, Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot features a state-of-the art robotic arm that performs several tasks, from raw food storage, preparation, cooking to the plating of food.

"We are excited to launch and showcase our invention: Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot. At Chef Roboto, we believe that automation and robotics play a pivotal role in automating the cooking process and making cooking a hassle-free experience," said Michael Leong, the CEO of Chef Roboto. "We are confident that Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot is a game changer that will minimise or even eliminate the challenges chefs face when deep frying food, and create delicious dishes with greater efficiency without compromising on taste. The automation will also allow the augmentation of the kitchen workload, providing chefs with more time to engage with customers or create new recipes."

Additional features of Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot include a temperature-controlled food storage and a ready built-in application that can be easily integrated with Point-Of-Sale restaurant ordering systems as well as local food delivery apps to receive food orders. The Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot is also designed to be space-efficient to maximise the use of kitchen space. Available for rent globally at SGD950 per month, Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot can be customised to individual preferences and has pre-programmed recipes to cook and prepare a wide range of dishes.

Chef Roboto Partners with Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks

Chef Roboto and Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks, a Taiwanese food chain featuring favourite snacks from night markets, have announced a partnership through the signing of a MoU. Through the partnership, Chef Roboto and Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks will work together to further customise Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot for eventual use at more than 280 global outlets of the popular food chain.

"We are excited to partner with Chef Roboto as we believe their innovative robotics technology will help to streamline our operations, enabling our team members to provide a better experience for our patrons," says Esmond Han, COO of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks. "The introduction of Fryer-bot at our outlets allows us to manage our human resource costs more efficiently while ensuring that we serve our patrons with consistently delicious snacks each and every time. We are committed to driving change in the F&B industry with the utilization of innovative technologies."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks to further customise our Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot for their use. Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks is well-known and loved for their tasty deep-fried Taiwanese snacks, and we believe that Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot will be able an empowered addition to their kitchen," commented Leong.

What is Chef Roboto cooking up next?

Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot is the first of the family of Chef Roboto's robots and has attracted interest from restaurants and food suppliers, including Kinn Derm and 88 SGMY Seafood. It is available for rent globally at SGD950 per month. For more information on Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot and rental enquiries, please visit www.chef-roboto.com or email sales@chef-roboto.com.

Chef Roboto is also developing more robots that can cook different dishes to be launched in the future.

