Glance launches the Glance Accelerate Partner Program

The leading authority in enterprise Guided CX adds momentum to partners' CX initiatives

WAKEFIELD, Mass. , April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leading provider of Guided CX solutions, including cobrowse, screen share, video, mobile app share, and mobile camera share capabilities, has taken its partner program to the next level with the launch of the Glance Accelerate Partner Program.

The new program empowers partners to bring high-value, human connections to customers' digital experiences.

The program welcomes select companies focused on delivering CX products, services, and solutions for their customers and helps them deliver more value, grow their business, and elevate their CX authority. These partners will have the opportunity to offer new, complementary Guided CX solutions to customers, enhancing the value of CRM, contact center, and CCaaS systems in place or in consideration. For those partners offering CX advisory services, adding Glance Guided CX solutions enables them to bring human-guided CX consulting into advisory practices.

"Consumers are begging for more human connection in today's digital world," said Kristine Hansen, VP of Partner Sales and Strategic Alliances. "Our new partner program will help our valued partners deliver the right combination of technology and humanity to bring impactful, authentic, and personal connections to their customers' digital experiences."

The Glance Accelerate Partner Program arrives at a time when consumer expectations are at an all-time high. Enterprises face relentless pressure to keep up with novel, yet scalable and secure, digital customer experiences.

Glance's Guided CX solutions have been vetted, trusted, and proven by some of the world's largest and most security-conscious enterprises to elevate the customer experience. The new partner program aims to transform partners into CX accelerators, empowering them to bring high-value, authentic, and human connections to their customers' digital experiences and deliver CX innovations for the enterprise.

"We're excited to launch this program that will engage, reward, and recognize partners in growing their business with Glance," commented Brian Hays, SVP of Sales. "We've always been focused on helping our partners bring the best practices, technologies, and techniques. Now we're offering even more value that reflects our commitment to our partners and truly makes them CX accelerators."

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app. With Glance Guided CX, leading brands empower their representatives to join customers at their exact moment of need and navigate together to the right solution, in an instant.

Hundreds of large enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities through Guided CX. With built-in integrations, Glance seamlessly fits into the most sophisticated CRM-CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at http://www.glance.net.

