Jelenew, Luxury High Performance Female Sports Brand with A Cycling Focus, Launches Expanded Lines for Spring Combining French Couture Design and Technical Features

Committed to Encouraging Female Empowerment, Jelenew Partnering with Local U.S.

Non-Profits Providing Support to Women to Be Their Best and

Achieve Their Personal Goals

EDISON, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelenew , a luxury high performance female sports brand with a cycling focus, is launching expanded lines for spring, combining French couture design and technical performance technology. Designed for outdoor and indoor cycling, as well as everyday fitness activities, Jelenew's cycling jerseys, bibs, shorts, fitness sports bras and leggings are available now at www.jelenew.com . With a strong commitment and mission to empower more women, Jelenew is actively partnering with local U.S. non-profit organizations providing support to help women achieve their personal goals and be their best selves.

Jelenew's Hourglass Short Sleeve Jersey (PRNewsfoto/Jelenew) (PRNewswire)

Di Liu, a former core member of the renowned Chanel Couture team and Chief Product Co-Creation Officer, Marion Clignet, six-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist, are at the helm of Jelenew's creative direction, alongside a team of skilled female designers, female athletes, sports enthusiasts, and leading experts in sports performance and science. The result is CurveTec™ , a proprietary technology using draped tailoring and form fitting design supporting key muscle groups, especially during the active motion of pedaling. Specifically, this technology provides maximum mobility for the female physique. CurveTec enhances the cycling experience by supporting the core, lower back, shoulders, hips and thighs.

"Jelenew, created just for women, is delivering the next generation of female-focused cycling and athleisure apparel," said Slindy Li, founder at Jelenew. "We partner with accomplished global cycling athletes and fitness devotees to create best-in-class apparel that not only provides premier performance, but also, beautiful styling. Women are strongest when they empower each other; this is why this initiative is a central part of our DNA. Jelenew is actively collaborating with a diverse team of female product co-creators, ranging from professional cyclists on podiums to everyday women, to gather real-life feedback and constantly improve its products."

Jelenew is working closely with women of all ages, as they tackle life's daily challenges by aligning with key non-profit organizations in the U.S., such as Women of the World in Salt Lake City and Dream Big! in Boston. As a part of this program, Jelenew is partnering with U.S. indoor cycling studios and cycling clubs, and organizing events with Lisa Leslie , Jelenew's chief brand strategy officer and former WNBA star, who is playing a pivotal role in championing this message for women and communities.

Jelenew has been recognized as the official women's apparel partner for the Pan Mass Challenge (PMC) Winter Cycle at Fenway Park in Boston, which is a part of the nation's single most successful athletic fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Jelenew recently participated in the Sea Otter Classic , with Ms. Leslie, the world's premier consumer cycling festival in Monterey, Calif. Looking ahead, Jelenew has planned experiential events around the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

For the next event, taking place May 20 in Boston and open to consumers, Jelenew will partner with Rev'd Indoor Cycling for a day of festivities including an indoor cycling fundraiser ride, a women's panel of local female CEOs discussing best practices for achieving personal goals and a retail experiential event. Panelists include: Linda Driscoll, president and CEO Dream Big!; Crystal Haynes, reporter for Boston 25 News; Lisa Leslie; and Ammy Lowney, CEO and founder of Juicygreens. The event will benefit Dream Big! a local non-profit organization located in Needham, Mass. that empowers girls and young women through sports and physical activities.

Jelenew will launch the SOMAtique indoor cycling collection in June 2023, featuring leggings, bibs and shorts, all using CurveTec. For more information, please visit jelenew.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jelenew