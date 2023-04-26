The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 25, 2023. The Fund's stockholders re-elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2024.

Director Votes Cast for Votes Against/Withheld William C. Kirby 6,258,565 453,833 Shelley E. Rigger 6,372,981 339,418 Anthony S. Clark 6,374,453 337,945 Thomas G. Kamp 6,393,386 319,013 Warren J. Olsen 6,374,445 337,953

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary

800-426-5523

www.thetaiwanfund.com

