TE Connectivity announces second quarter results for fiscal year 2023

Sales above guidance driven by strong year-over-year growth in Transportation and Industrial segments
Second Quarter Highlights
- Net sales were $4.16 billion, up 4% on a reported basis and 8% organically year over year.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.34, and adjusted EPS exceeded guidance at $1.65.
- Order levels were up sequentially to $4 billion.
- Strong cash flow from operating activities of approximately $635 million and free cash flow of approximately $445 million, with approximately $375 million returned to shareholders
- Company named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for sixth consecutive year
"We delivered sales and earnings ahead of expectations and generated very strong cash flow during the quarter in what remains a dynamic macro environment. This performance was due to the ongoing strong execution of our global teams and the strategic positioning of our portfolio," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "In our Transportation and Industrial segments, we drove organic growth across all businesses and continue to see solid demand patterns in those segments. In particular, our Automotive business continues to outperform a flat auto market due to our leading global position in electric vehicles as our customers seek out our technology to enable an increasingly electrified world. In our Industrial segment, our Medical business delivered record quarterly sales and we are continuing to capitalize on growth momentum in renewable energy applications. While our Communications segment was impacted by weaker end markets and supply chain corrections as expected, our teams are securing design wins in data center and artificial intelligence applications that will drive future growth as those markets recover.
"We continue to expect margin expansion at the company level in the second half of the year, driven by further margin improvement in our Transportation segment, as we continue to take actions to navigate market dynamics. We remain confident that we are well positioned for long-term growth and profitability."
Third Quarter FY23 Outlook
For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects net sales of approximately $4.0 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.56, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.65.
Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.
- Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
- Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine or escalating tensions in surrounding countries; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2022, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 25,
March 31,
March 25,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in millions, except per share data)
Net sales
$
4,160
$
4,007
$
8,001
$
7,825
Cost of sales
2,876
2,670
5,530
5,258
Gross margin
1,284
1,337
2,471
2,567
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
435
416
827
779
Research, development, and engineering expenses
185
185
358
360
Acquisition and integration costs
8
10
17
18
Restructuring and other charges, net
119
21
230
33
Operating income
537
705
1,039
1,377
Interest income
12
4
21
6
Interest expense
(20)
(18)
(41)
(30)
Other income (expense), net
(4)
5
(9)
20
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
525
696
1,010
1,373
Income tax expense
(100)
(136)
(187)
(246)
Income from continuing operations
425
560
823
1,127
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
8
—
7
(1)
Net income
$
433
$
560
$
830
$
1,126
Basic earnings per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
1.34
$
1.72
$
2.60
$
3.46
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.03
—
0.02
—
Net income
1.37
1.72
2.62
3.45
Diluted earnings per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
1.34
$
1.71
$
2.58
$
3.44
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.03
—
0.02
—
Net income
1.36
1.71
2.60
3.43
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
316
325
317
326
Diluted
318
327
319
328
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
March 31,
September 30,
2023
2022
(in millions, except share data)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
905
$
1,088
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $46 and $45, respectively
3,048
2,865
Inventories
2,811
2,676
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
675
639
Total current assets
7,439
7,268
Property, plant, and equipment, net
3,818
3,567
Goodwill
5,527
5,258
Intangible assets, net
1,286
1,288
Deferred income taxes
2,634
2,498
Other assets
786
903
Total assets
$
21,490
$
20,782
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
286
$
914
Accounts payable
1,678
1,593
Accrued and other current liabilities
2,429
2,125
Total current liabilities
4,393
4,632
Long-term debt
3,916
3,292
Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities
731
695
Deferred income taxes
216
244
Income taxes
326
304
Other liabilities
782
718
Total liabilities
10,364
9,885
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
106
95
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 322,470,281 shares authorized and issued, and 330,830,781 shares
142
146
Accumulated earnings
11,824
12,832
Treasury shares, at cost, 7,053,036 and 12,749,540 shares, respectively
(933)
(1,681)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13)
(495)
Total shareholders' equity
11,020
10,802
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
$
21,490
$
20,782
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 25,
March 31,
March 25,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
433
$
560
$
830
$
1,126
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(8)
—
(7)
1
Income from continuing operations
425
560
823
1,127
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash
Depreciation and amortization
207
194
394
392
Deferred income taxes
(35)
38
(70)
42
Non-cash lease cost
36
33
70
64
Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories
18
35
69
68
Share-based compensation expense
31
28
63
60
Impairment of held for sale businesses
61
—
67
—
Other
25
13
68
4
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
(170)
(205)
(224)
(57)
Inventories
51
(147)
(273)
(411)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
61
(16)
(25)
36
Accounts payable
(45)
—
104
15
Accrued and other current liabilities
(44)
(20)
(83)
(305)
Income taxes
10
(7)
35
27
Other
3
(93)
197
(117)
Net cash provided by operating activities
634
413
1,215
945
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(189)
(179)
(372)
(351)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
1
9
2
63
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
1
(2)
(108)
(102)
Proceeds from divestiture of businesses, net of cash retained by businesses sold
51
—
51
16
Other
(3)
(12)
23
(9)
Net cash used in investing activities
(139)
(184)
(404)
(383)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper
54
(479)
(85)
—
Proceeds from issuance of debt
499
588
499
588
Repayment of debt
(587)
(3)
(591)
(558)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
9
8
20
30
Repurchase of common shares
(179)
(404)
(466)
(708)
Payment of common share dividends to shareholders
(177)
(163)
(355)
(326)
Other
(4)
(7)
(28)
(38)
Net cash used in financing activities
(385)
(460)
(1,006)
(1,012)
Effect of currency translation on cash
2
(2)
12
(4)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
112
(233)
(183)
(454)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
793
982
1,088
1,203
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
905
$
749
$
905
$
749
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid on debt, net
$
27
$
17
$
39
$
29
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
125
106
223
177
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 25,
March 31,
March 25,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
634
$
413
$
1,215
$
945
Excluding:
Cash collected pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts
—
(1)
—
(42)
Capital expenditures, net
(188)
(170)
(370)
(288)
Free cash flow (1)
$
446
$
242
$
845
$
615
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 25,
March 31,
March 25,
2023
2022
2023
2022
($ in millions)
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net Sales
Transportation Solutions
$
2,483
$
2,314
$
4,742
$
4,472
Industrial Solutions
1,191
1,068
2,251
2,120
Communications Solutions
486
625
1,008
1,233
Total
$
4,160
$
4,007
$
8,001
$
7,825
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income
Margin
Income
Margin
Income
Margin
Income
Margin
Transportation Solutions
$
333
13.4
%
$
409
17.7
%
$
615
13.0
%
$
804
18.0
%
Industrial Solutions
134
11.3
145
13.6
290
12.9
265
12.5
Communications Solutions
70
14.4
151
24.2
134
13.3
308
25.0
Total
$
537
12.9
%
$
705
17.6
%
$
1,039
13.0
%
$
1,377
17.6
%
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Transportation Solutions
$
411
16.6
%
$
422
18.2
%
$
769
16.2
%
$
814
18.2
%
Industrial Solutions
174
14.6
161
15.1
349
15.5
315
14.9
Communications Solutions
79
16.3
153
24.5
168
16.7
319
25.9
Total
$
664
16.0
%
$
736
18.4
%
$
1,286
16.1
%
$
1,448
18.5
%
(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)
Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 25, 2022
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Acquisitions/
Growth (Decline)
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation (2)
(Divestiture)
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions (3):
Automotive
$
142
8.6
%
$
226
13.6
%
$
(84)
$
—
Commercial transportation
11
2.8
26
6.5
(15)
—
Sensors
16
6.0
23
8.8
(7)
—
Total
169
7.3
275
11.9
(106)
—
Industrial Solutions (3):
Industrial equipment
(4)
(0.9)
15
3.2
(19)
—
Aerospace, defense, and marine
37
14.2
48
18.6
(5)
(6)
Energy
49
26.6
51
27.7
(7)
5
Medical
41
25.9
42
26.3
(1)
—
Total
123
11.5
156
14.6
(32)
(1)
Communications Solutions (3):
Data and devices
(104)
(26.5)
(97)
(24.9)
(11)
4
Appliances
(35)
(15.0)
(29)
(12.4)
(6)
—
Total
(139)
(22.2)
(126)
(20.2)
(17)
4
Total
$
153
3.8
%
$
305
7.6
%
$
(155)
$
3
Change in Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
versus Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 25, 2022
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Acquisitions/
Growth (Decline)
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation (2)
(Divestiture)
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions (3):
Automotive
$
271
8.5
%
$
508
16.0
%
$
(237)
$
—
Commercial transportation
(6)
(0.8)
33
4.4
(39)
—
Sensors
5
0.9
30
5.6
(25)
—
Total
270
6.0
571
12.8
(301)
—
Industrial Solutions (3):
Industrial equipment
(25)
(2.7)
29
3.2
(54)
—
Aerospace, defense, and marine
59
11.7
83
16.3
(18)
(6)
Energy
50
13.4
66
17.6
(21)
5
Medical
47
14.5
49
15.2
(2)
—
Total
131
6.2
227
10.7
(95)
(1)
Communications Solutions (3):
Data and devices
(131)
(17.5)
(120)
(15.9)
(24)
13
Appliances
(94)
(19.4)
(74)
(15.3)
(20)
—
Total
(225)
(18.2)
(194)
(15.7)
(44)
13
Total
$
176
2.2
%
$
604
7.7
%
$
(440)
$
12
(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
(3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
(Non-GAAP) (2)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
333
$
—
$
78
$
411
Industrial Solutions
134
7
33
174
Communications Solutions
70
1
8
79
Total
$
537
$
8
$
119
$
664
Operating margin
12.9
%
16.0
%
Other expense, net
$
(4)
$
—
$
—
$
(4)
Income tax expense
$
(100)
$
(1)
$
(26)
$
(127)
Effective tax rate
19.0
%
19.5
%
Income from continuing operations
$
425
$
7
$
93
$
525
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.34
$
0.02
$
0.29
$
1.65
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws
in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended March 25, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
409
$
4
$
9
$
—
$
422
Industrial Solutions
145
6
10
—
161
Communications Solutions
151
—
2
—
153
Total
$
705
$
10
$
21
$
—
$
736
Operating margin
17.6
%
18.4
%
Other income, net
$
5
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
5
Income tax expense
$
(136)
$
(2)
$
(5)
$
8
$
(135)
Effective tax rate
19.5
%
18.6
%
Income from continuing operations
$
560
$
8
$
16
$
8
$
592
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.71
$
0.02
$
0.05
$
0.02
$
1.81
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Includes $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower corporate tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen on December 27, 2021 and a $19 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.
(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
(Non-GAAP) (2)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
615
$
2
$
152
$
769
Industrial Solutions
290
13
46
349
Communications Solutions
134
2
32
168
Total
$
1,039
$
17
$
230
$
1,286
Operating margin
13.0
%
16.1
%
Other expense, net
$
(9)
$
—
$
—
$
(9)
Income tax expense
$
(187)
$
(3)
$
(55)
$
(245)
Effective tax rate
18.5
%
19.5
%
Income from continuing operations
$
823
$
14
$
175
$
1,012
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
2.58
$
0.04
$
0.55
$
3.17
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws
in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Six Months Ended March 25, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)(2)
Tax Items (3)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
804
$
7
$
3
$
—
$
814
Industrial Solutions
265
18
32
—
315
Communications Solutions
308
1
10
—
319
Total
$
1,377
$
26
$
45
$
—
$
1,448
Operating margin
17.6
%
18.5
%
Other income, net
$
20
$
—
$
—
$
(11)
$
9
Income tax expense
$
(246)
$
(5)
$
(12)
$
3
$
(260)
Effective tax rate
17.9
%
18.1
%
Income from continuing operations
$
1,127
$
21
$
33
$
(8)
$
1,173
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
3.44
$
0.06
$
0.10
$
(0.02)
$
3.58
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Includes $33 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $12 million recorded in cost of sales.
(3) Includes a $36 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction, $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen, and $12 million of income tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the indemnification terms of the purchase agreement.
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended June 24, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)(2)
Tax Items (3)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
383
$
5
$
9
$
—
$
397
Industrial Solutions
165
6
15
—
186
Communications Solutions
171
1
6
—
178
Total
$
719
$
12
$
30
$
—
$
761
Operating margin
17.5
%
18.6
%
Other income, net
$
4
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
4
Income tax expense
$
(116)
$
(3)
$
(6)
$
(21)
$
(146)
Effective tax rate
16.4
%
19.5
%
Income from continuing operations
$
592
$
9
$
24
$
(21)
$
604
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.83
$
0.03
$
0.07
$
(0.06)
$
1.86
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Includes $26 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $4 million recorded in cost of sales.
(3) Includes a $21 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Year Ended September 30, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)(2)
Tax Items (3)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
1,534
$
16
$
68
$
—
$
1,618
Industrial Solutions
607
32
66
—
705
Communications Solutions
615
5
23
—
643
Total
$
2,756
$
53
$
157
$
—
$
2,966
Operating margin
16.9
%
18.2
%
Other income, net
$
28
$
—
$
—
$
(11)
$
17
Income tax expense
$
(306)
$
(11)
$
(34)
$
(200)
$
(551)
Effective tax rate
11.2
%
18.8
%
Income from continuing operations
$
2,427
$
42
$
123
$
(211)
$
2,381
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
7.47
$
0.13
$
0.38
$
(0.65)
$
7.33
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Includes $141 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $16 million recorded in cost of sales.
(3) Includes a $124 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions, a $64 million income tax benefit related primarily to a lapse of a statute of limitation, and a $51 million income tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance associated primarily with improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income. Also includes $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower corporate tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen and $12 million of income tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
As of April 26, 2023
(UNAUDITED)
Outlook for
Quarter Ending
June 30,
2023
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.56
Restructuring and other charges, net
0.07
Acquisition-related charges
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)
$
1.65
Net sales growth (decline)
(2.4)
%
Translation
0.4
Organic net sales growth (decline) (1)
(2.0)
%
(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
