CEO of Pro Mujer chosen as Google.org Leader to Watch 2023

Carmen Correa, CEO of Pro Mujer, has been selected by Google.org as one of the seven Leaders to Watch 2023 for her commitment to advancing gender equity in Latin America. In her role, Carmen contributes to generating opportunities and paving the way to financial independence for hundreds of thousands of women entrepreneurs in the region.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google.org announced today its annual selection of Leaders to Watch to support and give visibility to the people behind organizations that address today's most pressing social challenges. Leaders to Watch recognizes rising changemakers from recent Google.org grantees who are striving to build a better future for everyone. This year's list includes Carmen Correa, CEO of Pro Mujer, the only Latin American woman on the list.

Correa works to foster Pro Mujer's social impact. The social enterprise, founded in 1990 in El Alto, Bolivia, promotes the financial independence and well-being of Latin American women entrepreneurs and their communities through three pillars: education, financing, and access to health services. Under Carmen's leadership, the organization is expanding and creating new branches in strategic areas of Mexico, Argentina, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Bolivia. Thanks to digitalization and strategic partnerships, Pro Mujer is reaching 23 countries in Latin America with training and financial inclusion services.

Correa joined Pro Mujer in 2017 and has led the organization since January 2022. In Correa's words, "Women are at the center of community development and well-being and are powerful agents of change. If a woman has the opportunities she needs, her entire environment benefits and generates an impact. Today, we work to develop appropriate tools and services to empower all women, from their diverse interests and backgrounds."

Correa has over thirty years of experience in operational management, strategic planning, and program execution focused on sustainable development in Latin America. She has held positions at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Washington DC and the Organization of American States (OAS) in Uruguay, among other responsibilities. She is also a member of the Advisory Council of the Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness Team at Columbia University in the United States.

