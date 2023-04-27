ChromaCode Announces Partnership with MedGenome to Bring HDPCR-based Diagnostics to India and the Middle East

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable solutions for laboratories, patients and physicians, announced today a partnership with MedGenome, to bring its innovative High Definition PCR (HDPCR™) multiplexing technology to India and the Middle East. With the size of the Indian genomics market estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2023, there is an unmet need for advanced yet affordable molecular diagnostics solutions that can reach a broader population.

ChromaCode (PRNewswire)

HDPCR™ technology is a revolutionary approach to the deep multiplexing of actionable biomarkers in a single, rapid, cost-effective assay for multiple sample types, with applications in oncology, minimal residual disease, transplant and noninvasive prenatal testing. This technology, deployed on ChromaCode's cloud-based analysis platform, simplifies workflows, thus enabling laboratories worldwide to affordably conduct the testing internally and produce high quality, actionable results.

The first oncology assay that will be made available on the platform is a Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) assay that detects more than 200 variants across actionable genes in a single multiplexed assay with a turnaround time of less than 24 hours.

Despite being the primary cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, NSCLC patients face limitations in receiving precision medicines. Almost half of these patients face difficulties obtaining biomarker results due to factors such as slow turnaround time and insufficient or poor-quality tissue samples. While next generation sequencing (NGS) can provide comprehensive information, there are many challenges with a sequencing-based approach,including inadequate specimen volume resulting in test failures, time-consuming laboratory workflows and complex bioinformatics analysis.

The HDPCR™ NSCLC assay is an alternative to NGS for cancer biomarker testing due to its simple workflow, low sample input requirements, high sensitivity, and fast turnaround time. The assay is validated for very low inputs (15 nanograms of input DNA and 5 ng of RNA), has demonstrated 99% concordance with next generation sequencing (NGS), and has achieved an >99% coverage of actionable genes, which is unprecedented for PCR based technologies.

"We are thrilled to partner with MedGenome, a leading laboratory in India that delivers innovative and trailblazing solutions for genetic testing, genomics research, and drug discovery," said Padma Sundar, Chief Business Officer of ChromaCode. "Our partnership aims to introduce HDPCR™ technology to India and the Middle East, beginning with a fast, actionable, and cost-effective test for NSCLC to help MedGenome serve their patient population."

Vedam Ramprasad, MedGenome's India CEO added, "MedGenome Labs remains committed to introducing innovative omics-based technologies for oncology diagnostics. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer among men in India. Identifying actionable mutations for effective targeted therapies has become standard protocol in the management of this cancer. We are delighted to partner with ChromaCode to bring this groundbreaking technology for pharmaceutical and diagnostic applications to India and the Middle East. We value the exceptional quality of the technology and rapid turnaround time and the global vision of ChromaCode, and we believe this alliance will be instrumental in our efforts to deliver accessible and high-quality healthcare."

This partnership between ChromaCode and MedGenome represents a significant step forward in the molecular diagnostics industry, providing affordable and accessible tests to a large population of patients in need of rapid and accurate diagnosis.

About ChromaCode

ChromaCode is an innovator in molecular diagnostics, driving integration from labs to physicians to patients and connecting them to the right treatment through its proven HDPCR™ multiplexing platform. This adaptable technology expands the accessibility of genomic, oncology and infectious disease diagnostic applications in patient communities with a cost effective and scalable dPCR-based solution compatible with existing instrumentation and using standard workflows. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About MedGenome

MedGenome is a genomics-driven research and diagnostics company with a mission to improve global health by decoding the genetic information contained in an individual's genome. MedGenome's powerful genomics solutions accelerate biomarker identification and discovery research for pharma and biotech companies. Their unique access to genomics data with clinical and phenotypic data provides insights into complex diseases at the genetic and molecular level to facilitate research in personalized healthcare. MedGenome is backed by a global investor base spanning Europe, Asia, and Africa, including support from Novo Holdings, one of the world's leading life sciences investors. MedGenome's high-throughput next-generation sequencing lab is in Foster City, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

