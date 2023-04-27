DeepIntent Ushers the Pharmaceutical Advertising Industry into the Future with TV Convergence-Themed Event

DeepIntent's second annual pharma connected TV forum will include speakers from NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Klick Health, the IAB Tech Lab, and more

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence better patient health and business outcomes, will host its second annual "Innovating with Intent" forum on May 10. This first-of-its-kind event focuses on accelerating the convergence of data-driven advertising with connected TV (CTV) in the pharmaceutical industry.

Nielsen reported in July 2022 that streaming accounted for 34.8% of TV time, surpassing cable for the first time. Since then, the trend of viewership shifting toward streaming platforms and free ad-support television (FAST) has continued, leading to a wider gap. According to eMarketer projections, 2023 will be the year the number of U.S. streaming households overtakes those with pay TV services. CTV spend on DeepIntent's platform more than doubled over 2022 and clients are increasingly seeking platforms and technologies that help to navigate the fragmented TV landscape while utilizing data to drive better personalization and higher performance.

Innovating with Intent's content will include:

DeepIntent Founder and CEO Chris Paquette's keynote about the state of healthcare advertising in convergent TV and the opportunities brands have today to utilize technology, data, and platforms to drive business and patient outcomes;

FreeWheel , TransUnion , Warner Bros. Discovery , and DeepIntent discussing the accelerating transition to a unified media marketplace;

A panel about whether clean rooms are the remedy for data collaboration and audience fragmentation featuring CMI Media Group , the IAB Tech Lab , Klick Health , LG Ads Solutions , and Snowflake ;

Insights from DIRECTV , NBCUniversal , and Televisa Univision about unifying reach and performance across linear TV, CTV, and digital video;

and DeepIntent and Roku sharing the results of their new custom research focused on "silver streamers" over 50, their viewing habits, and the impact of pharma ads on their health and wellness journeys.

"Today's TV viewers are fragmented across screens, platforms, and devices, making TV convergence increasingly important. Convergence gives advertisers a more unified approach to their media buying and planning, campaign measurement , and more," said Marcella Milliet Sciorra, Chief Marketing Officer at DeepIntent. "This event represents pharma's data-driven future, and we're excited to lead the industry there."

Innovating with Intent will take place on May 10 in New York City. Click here to request an invitation to the event. To learn more about DeepIntent, visit www.deepintent.com/ .

