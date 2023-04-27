Fitch Ratings Recognizes Quantarium AVM for Wall Street Transactions

Fitch: Quantarium's AVM Accepted for Use in Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS)

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantarium, the top-ranked Automated Valuation Model (AVM) provider for real estate valuations, announced today that its Quantarium Valuation Model (QVM) is Fitch-rated and reviewed, according to a Fitch Ratings announcement.

This significant designation provides Capital Markets the optionality and assurance for incorporating the valuation industry's leading Artificial Intelligence AVM service platform into their decisioning and monitoring workflows.

Read the announcement from Fitch Ratings.

"Quantarium is pleased that stakeholders in Capital Markets can incorporate our QVM service," said John Smintina, Ph.D., Chief Analytics Officer and Quantarium Co-Founder. "The synthesized offering of Quantarium's Data Lake, QVM and computer vision service offers stakeholders, through a single provider, unmatched performance in the industry."

Over the years, QVM has been continuously independently tested and top ranked for its use in home purchase transactions, home equity lending, portfolio review and quality control, according to the leading third-party AVM testing company.

Additionally, Quantarium has recently been recognized for its industry-leading innovation in the real estate market, earning the HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Real Estate Award for TerraIndex™ - Quantarium's Market Velocity Home Price Index (HPI). Learn more about TerraIndex™ here .

About Quantarium

Located in Bellevue, WA, Quantarium was founded by a team of leading scientists and Ph.D.'s. The company has designed and developed an innovative and enabling set of AI and Visual Technologies currently being deployed across multiple real estate industry sectors. Quantarium is one of the most accurate sources of property insights for over 157 million U.S. properties and trusted by major mortgage lenders, financial institutions builders, direct marketing agencies, and real estate professionals across the nation. With a technology suite that is different in kind, then degree, the company's products and services uncover and capitalize on the core DNA of vertical industries. From genetic modeling property valuations and markets that understand and interpret real estate data as expressed through synthetic future populations, to CV adjusted values, Quantarium offers real AI to drive real value.

