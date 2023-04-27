Pure Watercraft Unveils the Pure Pontoon Boat

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Watercraft, a leading developer of electric propulsion technology for recreational watercraft, today unveiled the production-intent design of its Pure Pontoon Boat. The all-electric vessel is the first boat that Pure Watercraft has designed in-house.

The Pure Pontoon delivers the performance and range that boaters need, with zero emissions and almost no noise. The boat is perfect for cruising with family and friends, and is designed to be easy to operate and maintain.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Pure Pontoon Boat to the market," said Andy Rebele, CEO of Pure Watercraft. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a high-performance, environmentally friendly boat. The Pure Pontoon is the ideal way to connect with family and friends, and with nature in a way that hasn't been possible before."

The Pure Pontoon is equipped with a high-capacity battery system that allows for up to 40 miles of range in an outing with a normal mix of speeds, on a single charge. It features a sleek and modern design, with seating for 10, a built-in audio system, and other amenities that make it perfect for entertaining friends and family on the water.

"We believe the Pure Pontoon Boat will appeal to a wide range of people who love the water," said Rebele. "The Pure Pontoon will change the way people think about pontoon boating."

The Pure Pontoon is now available for pre-order on the Pure Watercraft website. To learn more about this innovative new vessel, visit www.purewatercraft.com/pure-pontoon-boat

About Pure Watercraft

Pure Watercraft is leading a fundamental transformation in recreational vessels and marine propulsion. Founded in April 2011 in Seattle, the company delivers innovative marine electric propulsion solutions that are more enjoyable and accessible for everyone, and more sustainable for the planet. For more information on Pure Watercraft's products, partners, and open career opportunities, please visit www.purewatercraft.com .

