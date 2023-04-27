REI Co-op to open in Prescott, Arizona in fall 2023

New store will be the fifth location in state

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a store in Prescott, Arizona in fall 2023. The new store will be leased from Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe and located on tribal land at Frontier Village Center. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to joining the Prescott community, a long-respected destination for mountain biking, bouldering, climbing, and hiking at nearby natural gems such as the national preserve, Prescott Circle Trail, Watson Lake, Watson Woods Riparian Preserve and more," said Kristen Engels, REI regional director. "Our team will also build lasting relationships with nonprofits to support efforts that protect natural places and connect people to the outdoors."

Store Facts

Location: Frontier Village Center; 1841 AZ-69, Prescott, AZ 86301

Store Size: 25,000 square feet

bike shop , buy online-pick up in store, curbside pickup Store Features: Full-service, buy online-pick up in store,

REI Co-op Membership: 9,900 members in Prescott, 154,000 members in the Phoenix DMA, and 619,000 members in Arizona

REI Stores in Arizona : Flagstaff (94 miles away, opened 2014), Paradise Valley (95 miles away, opened 1996), Chandler (114 miles away, relocated to current space in 2017), Tucson (210 miles away, opened 2010)

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to tap into the expertise of REI's store staff and online resources such as its Expert Advice library to learn or advance skills, plan adventures, and more. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits, including a used gear trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more. In addition to discounts at the co-op's bike shop, REI members receive free flat-tire repair (labor only).

REI believes deeply in supporting the long-term health of the outdoors. Each year the co-op invests millions of dollars in nonprofits to steward trails, waterways and parks and connect people to the outdoors. Over the last five years, Arizona nonprofit partners received more than $520,000. Last year, $93,000 was distributed to 10 nonprofits across the state, including Arizona Trail Association, Ability 360, and Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund. Complementing REI's community investments, REI invests in nonprofits to build a more equitable and inclusive outdoor community via its community supported nonprofit, the REI Cooperative Action Fund. Arizona recipients include Adaptive Adventures, Atabey Outdoors, Black Girls RUN! Foundation, Latino Outdoors, Native Womens Wilderness, and SiiHassin.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for REI Prescott. Candidates interested in joining the team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and learn about the general hiring timeline. Candidates can set a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions post. All employees will receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to encourage all employees to #OptOutside. REI is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables a life outdoors for everyone. The co-op seeks candidates who demonstrate shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REI Co-op