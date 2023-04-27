Restaurant365 Adds R365 Intelligence to Product Suite

R365 Intelligence enables restaurant operators to combine metrics from disparate platforms with R365 data for complete BI reporting in a centralized location.

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management software, today announced the launch of its new restaurant-specific business intelligence (BI) tool, R365 Intelligence, created to help operators gain the insights needed to power growth and keep operations on track.

Restaurant365 (PRNewsfoto/Restaurant365) (PRNewswire)

R365 Intelligence enables restaurant operators to combine various data from emerging technologies such as AI, voice technology, chatbots, self-ordering kiosks, IoT devices, and more, with data from Restaurant365 real-time reports and dashboards giving a complete picture of operations.

State of the Restaurant Business Intelligence Survey

To better understand the barriers regarding the use of BI reporting by operators, Restaurant365 conducted a State of the Restaurant Business Intelligence Survey. Over 350 restaurant operators representing 5,500+ locations were asked what their biggest challenges are when it comes to analyzing their restaurant data.

The survey results indicated that over 50% of respondents have scattered data sets due to a lack of integration within their technologies. Additionally, the survey found that nearly 70% of respondents do not have a dedicated data analyst, leaving most operators struggling to turn data into actionable insights.

"At Dewey's, we are excited to utilize the full potential of the tool," states Chris Abrams, Director of IT at Dewey's Pizza, a gourmet pizza concept known for its local hospitality and creative pizza and salad combinations throughout the Midwest. "Our operators, as well as other department leads, will benefit from visualizing data which creates space for faster decision-making."

The Power of R365 Intelligence

R365 Intelligence provides restaurant operators with powerful BI capabilities that help optimize productivity and profitability for both the front and back-of-house. By offering features that make it easy to track metrics like Sales Per Labor Hour and Entrees Per Labor Hour, operators can identify trends and make informed decisions about pricing, menu offerings, and staffing levels to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

Additionally, R365 Intelligence comes equipped with powerful visualization capabilities that can help operators benchmark performance across their locations, concepts, or internal teams. Metrics that were previously difficult to surface, compare, or draw insights from can now be viewed in dashboards, making it clear which stores and teams are operating smoothly and which ones could use more support.

"Easing pain points within the restaurant industry has always been at the core of Restaurant365's mission," states Tony Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Restaurant365. "Recent advancements in technology are transforming our industry, but scattered data sets create a gap in reporting needed by operators to make revenue-boosting decisions. R365 Intelligence is designed to fill that gap by enabling operators to easily combine various data sources for robust real-time BI reports and dashboards."

To learn more about Restaurant365 and R365 Intelligence, please visit us in Booth #6258 at the NRA Show in Chicago on May 20-23, 2023.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with offices in Austin, Texas and Petaluma, California. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, Tiger Global Management, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at Restaurant365.com.

