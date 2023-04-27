TEREMANA® TEQUILA'S RECORD SALES OF ONE MILLION CASES SOLD ANNUALLY DRIVEN BY CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR QUALITY AND AUTHENTICITY. BRAND ANNOUNCES DISTILLERY EXPANSION TO MEET GROWING MARKET NEEDS, WHILE MAINTAINING ITS HAND-CRAFTED PROCESS

The Ultra-Premium Brand's Award-Winning Taste, Exceptional Quality, and Accessible Price Has Led to This Landmark Milestone as the Brand Continues to Invest in Traditional Methods of Tequila Making

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana® Tequila, the ultra-premium tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has announced it has surpassed sales of one million 9L cases sold annually. This is a landmark milestone for the three-year-old brand as it invests in further growth, while maintaining its mission to craft, accessibility, and local community engagement.

Since launching in 2020, Teremana® has sold well over two million 9L cases throughout North America and has broken records as one of the biggest debuts for a new-to-world brand in history. The brand's unprecedented growth is a testament to its focus on creating an authentic, high quality and delicious tequila that can be enjoyed by all.

"I'll start off my statement with the most appropriate and grateful thing to say – thank you to the people. We launched Teremana® three short years ago and today we celebrate the extraordinary record-breaking accomplishment of selling one million cases annually," says founder Dwayne Johnson. "As we hit this rare milestone for an independent brand, I'm also very grateful for our partners' and our team's dedication to bringing our tequila to the people in the right way – by making tequila that honors the traditional methods. That's the Teremana® way. We have been overwhelmed by the tremendous response to Teremana®, and owe our deep gratitude to our consumers who trusted our devotion to quality from day one."

The exceptional taste and quality of Teremana® has been recognized by 17 of the leading spirits awards, with highlights including gold in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022, gold in The Spirits Business' Tequila & Mezcal Masters 2022, and gold in the inaugural New Orleans Spirits Competition 2022.

To meet growing consumer demand while maintaining the meticulous small-batch process used to make its tequila, Teremana® has invested in the construction of an expanded distillery, which will begin production towards the end of the year. The expanded area has been designed in partnership with environmental experts to meet the criteria of the LEED certification – the most widely used green building rating system in the US, created to promote sustainability-focused practices in design, construction, and operations standards. Teremana® continually strives to minimize its footprint by investing in state-of-the-art green technology and sustainable practices, including the latest water filtration technology, and creating compost from leftover agave fibers to ensure that the land will be able to support agave growing for generations to come.

Teremana® partners, the Lopez Family, who are third-generation agave growers and second-generation distillers in the highlands of Jalisco, will continue to oversee the production of Teremana® under the brand's unique NOM, 1613. The 100% Blue Weber Agave used to make Teremana® will continue to be harvested at full maturity, slow-roasted in small traditional brick ovens, and distilled in locally handmade small copper pot stills for optimal smoothness and purity. The expanded distillery will house additional small brick ovens (half of the size of the industry average) and small handmade copper pot stills, so the same traditional method can be maintained while meeting growing consumer demand.

"It's been an incredible journey to see Teremana® reach this momentous milestone while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship," says Alejandro Lopez. "Our family is proud to be part of a brand that not only honors heritage Mexican agriculture but also celebrates our craft and people with the rest of the world. We thank our partners and customers for their trust and support, and we look forward to continuing to share the time-honored tradition of tequila making while leaving a legacy for the future generations of our family and our community in Jalisco."

Community and gratitude are at the cornerstone of the brand who through their efforts have served free meals to over 35,000 frontline workers, supported the hospitality industry with their Guac on the Rock campaign, as well as contributed to numerous charities such as World Central Kitchen, Turning Tables, and Another Round Another Rally, totaling over one million dollars in donations.

"To be able to share our Teremana® Tequila with the world is a privilege and to illuminate its heritage, is an honor," adds Johnson. "Taking the extra time to invest in how we produce our liquid, invest in our people, and invest in the community and land for years to come as we grow, remains our north star. Teremana® is the true and only tequila of the people."

Teremana® Tequila is available in three expressions: blanco, reposado, and añejo, and is available in Mexico, the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit Teremana.com . ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. It is crafted at Destilería Teremana® De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions - a blanco, reposado, and an añejo - its name loosely translates as 'spirit of the earth,' from the Latin word 'terra,' meaning earth, and the Polynesian word 'mana,' meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana® has been coined, 'the tequila of the people.'

