New agreement strengthens the companies' commitment to delivering high-quality ingredients and expertise in beauty and personal care throughout the United States and Canada

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an expanded exclusive distribution agreement with ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS") covering the beauty and personal care market in the United States and Canada. ANGUS is a global manufacturer of high-quality specialty chemistries and ingredients for personal and home care, life sciences, and industrial markets.

Univar Solutions Expands Personal Care Products Portfolio in North America with Natural Botanical Extracts from ANGUS (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions Expands Personal Care Products Portfolio in North America with Natural Botanical Extracts from ANGUS

"We are very pleased to expand our global relationship with ANGUS, a valued and versatile specialty ingredients supplier," said Tony Jaillot, global vice president of beauty and personal care for Univar Solutions. "At Univar Solutions, we work at the intersection of science and technology and recognize that consumers are increasingly demanding more sustainable products with exceptional performance. In response, our global Solution Center network and on-the-ground application specialists are delivering practical technical solutions to help customers meet the latest trends, regulatory requirements, and their sustainability goals. Together with ANGUS, we can deliver botanical ingredients and the consistent, reliable service that local customers are seeking, no matter where they are in the world."

With the expanded agreement, Univar Solutions adds ANGUS' broad portfolio of natural botanical extracts complementing the Company's existing portfolio of ANGUS' high-purity ULTRA PC™ multifunctional amino alcohols. The botanical extracts are produced by ANGUS in the United States using sustainably sourced raw materials, with supporting documentation. Botanical extracts are widely used by formulators and brand owners to enhance the luxury and labelling of the latest hair care, sun care, skincare, and color cosmetics formulations.

"We are thrilled to expand on our ongoing, successful collaboration with Univar Solutions, which aligns seamlessly with our collective commitment to bringing more sustainable solutions to emerging brands, established companies, and ultimately the end consumer," said Debby Neubauer, global business manager, home and personal care for ANGUS Chemical Company. "Both of our companies have decades of experience and market expertise in the life sciences, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets. Together with the operations and logistics capabilities of Univar Solutions, we are well-positioned to deliver unprecedented science, quality, and the supply chain excellence brand owners need for their natural botanical extracts."

Univar Solutions has over 40 ANGUS botanical extracts available, including rosemary leaf, sage leaf, vanilla bean, white tea leaf, yarrow, and dozens of others, in the United States and Canada. Working together with supplier partners like ANGUS, Univar Solutions goes beyond global ingredient distribution, bringing ingredients to life through pioneering concept formulas and technical expertise, and providing customers with unique, inspiring, and authentic beauty and personal care formulations based on their needs, market demand, and supply.

For more information about Univar Solutions' beauty and personal care expertise, visit univarsolutions.com/industries/beauty-personal-care.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ANGUS Chemical Company

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. www.angus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and outlook for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic conditions, particularly fluctuations in industrial production and consumption and the timing and extent of economic downturns increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; potential supply chain disruptions; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by, and costs associated with, our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and changes in tax laws; potential cybersecurity incidents, including security breaches; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; transportation related challenges, including increases in transportation and fuel costs, changes in our relationship with third party transportation providers, and ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality issues; delivery failures or hazards and risks related to our operations and the hazardous materials we handle, potential inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; ongoing litigation, potential product liability claims and recalls, and other environmental, legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; possible impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the global economy, our employees, customers, vendors and suppliers, and our business, results of operation and financial condition; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; our ability to attract or retain a qualified and diverse workforce; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social, and governance matters, and achieve related expectations may be impacted as a result of evolving regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs and the availability of requisite financing and changes in carbon markets; and the other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.