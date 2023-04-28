ATA Statement on California's Electric-Truck Fleet Mandate

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement on the California Air Resources Board's adoption of its "Advanced Clean Fleets" regulation, saying the decision to force motor carriers to purchase zero-emission vehicles ignores the fact that these trucks are early-stage technologies and the infrastructure to support them does not exist:

"Today, an unelected Board in California voted to force trucking companies to buy zero-emission trucks. Fleets are just beginning to understand what it takes to successfully operate these trucks, but what they have learned so far is they are significantly more expensive, charging and refueling infrastructure is nonexistent, and ZEVs are not necessarily a one-for-one replacement—meaning more trucks will be needed on California roads to move the same amount of freight.

"California is setting unrealistic targets and unachievable timelines that will undoubtedly lead to higher prices for the goods and services delivered to the state and fewer options for consumers. As it becomes clear that California's rhetoric is not being matched by technology, we hope the Board will reverse course and allow trucking companies the freedom to choose the clean technologies that work best for their operations.

"ATA-member companies work tirelessly to deliver the nation's freight while deploying the cleanest technologies available. Over the past 35 years, those efforts have produced a 98% reduction in truck emissions. We continue to say, 'Yes' to advancing cleaner technologies, but achievable targets and realistic timelines matter."

