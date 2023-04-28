Intermedia Cloud Communications Appoints Cloud and Telecommunications Veteran Gagan Pabla as Executive Vice President of Operations

Mr. Pabla joins Intermedia from RingCentral, where he was VP of Cloud Operations, to manage the delivery and extremely high availability of Intermedia's all-in-one, intelligent cloud communications, collaboration, and productivity platform to its growing global base of partners and customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications, collaboration, and productivity solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced that Gagan Pabla has joined the company as its Executive Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mr. Pabla will leverage his extensive cloud and telecommunications background to work collaboratively across numerous teams, including Engineering, Product, Information Security, and Client Services, to help ensure that Intermedia's award-winning cloud communications platform is delivered with the reliability, availability, security, and scalability to meet the growing needs of its customers and partners.

As businesses continue to shift to more permanent hybrid and remote work models, the ability to communicate and collaborate with team members, customers, and vendors from anywhere becomes more critical and, with that, the confidence to know that the cloud communications tools that enable "anywhere work" to happen are available as expected. The appointment of Mr. Pabla to this new role to oversee operations and service availability of Intermedia's cloud solutions demonstrates the company's heightened commitment to delivering on its financially backed 99.999% uptime service level agreement (SLA) promise.

"I couldn't be more excited to join this incredible team at a time of accelerated growth," said Mr. Pabla. "Intermedia has everything it needs – the brilliant minds, the innovative spirit, the world-class products, service, and support – to further elevate its path of success. As the company expands its presence around North America and the world, I look forward to working with the team here to make sure our partners and customers have the very best experience possible utilizing our solutions."

Mr. Pabla has 20+ years of technical operating experience in both the telecommunications and cloud communications industries. Before joining Intermedia, he was the VP of Cloud Operations at RingCentral, where he led a global team of nearly 200 individuals responsible for the 24x7 operation of the company's global UCaaS product. He also managed carrier services, fraud monitoring, tooling development, and data analytics. Prior to that, Mr. Pabla spent six years at Cisco Webex, where he led a global team of several hundred individuals responsible for the operations and service delivery of the global Webex platform. He also previously held technical operations leadership roles for Comcast and AT&T, where he led large teams responsible for monitoring, incident response, repair, and remediation of multiple critical production and customer network services. Mr. Pabla earned his B.S. from the University of Southern California and his M.S. from Barry University.

Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Gagan to our team. His extensive technical operations experience and leadership skills make him an ideal fit for this role. As more and more partners and customers turn to Intermedia for their voice, video, chat, contact center, email, file management, and business productivity needs, we feel fortunate to have Gagan on the team to help make sure the availability and performance of our solutions are delivered at the highest levels."

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and, as the first cloud communications company to have been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support and a six-time recipient of that prestigious recognition, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,300 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

