JOHN SLATIN ACCESSU: THE MUST-ATTEND DIGITAL ACCESSIBILITY TRAINING CONFERENCE FOR TECH PROFESSIONALS AND INDUSTRY LEADERS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is constantly changing, but the need for support has not. The challenges to technology access related to disability still exist, and it's important to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in digital spaces. The John Slatin AccessU hybrid conference, taking place May 9-12, 2023, in Austin, Texas, and online, is an opportunity to learn from disability experts, connect with like-minded professionals, and expand your knowledge of assistive technology and digital accessibility. Accessibility refers to the ease of use of digital products for people with disabilities who may use assistive technologies or adaptive strategies as they browse the web.

AccessU attendees including disabled and non-disabled people if diverse ages and ethnicity, sit talking and laughing in a group beneath a spreading oak on the St. Edward's campus. (PRNewswire)

Need to understand digital accessibility? AccessU offers in person and remote access to award winning training.

Every keynote at the John Slatin AccessU conference is given by a disabled person, offering unique insights into the importance of disability inclusion and leadership in this field. The event also addresses the digital divide and digital equity, emphasizing the need for individuals with disabilities to participate in the conversation. With more than 90% of websites not meeting even minimum standards for accessibility, the AccessU training conference offers an approach to integrating accessible technology design into product development to address the root causes of digital discrimination.

AccessU provides accessibility training across several tracks and follows W3C guidelines. Attendees will be able to learn from disability experts and connect with industry leaders, gaining valuable insights and practical knowledge that they can immediately apply to their work. In addition, the conference emphasizes the intentional planning of the hybrid element that provides equal experiences for virtual participants - presenters and attendees. This ensures that everyone, whether they have disabilities or not, can participate fully in the event.

"The John Slatin AccessU conference is more than just a training event; it's a community of professionals passionate about making the digital world accessible and inclusive for all," said Sharron Rush, founder and Executive Director of Knowbility, the event producer. "Our approach to accessibility and inclusion is what sets us apart, and we're excited to bring the community together to build meaningful connections around the powerful idea of digital inclusion."

Registration for the John Slatin AccessU conference is now open. Don't miss this opportunity to expand your knowledge, network with like-minded professionals, and make a difference in digital accessibility. Learn more and register on the AccessU pages of Knowbility's website.

About Knowbility

Knowbility is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas and serving a global constituency. It was founded in 1999 as the result of a two-year community collaboration to raise awareness and improve skills around digital accessibility. We pursue our mission through three related sets of programs and services:

Education - the annual AccessU digital accessibility skills training conference, a K12 AccessToolkit, Online Learning Center;

Awareness - the award-winning Accessibility Internet Rally (AIR) program, free webinar series, active participation at the W3C's Web Accessibility Initiative;

Accessibility Services - audits, usability testing, staff training, design workshops, specific Help Desk support.

About AccessU

For 20 years, Knowbility has produced AccessU at St. Edward's University in Austin Texas in May between semesters. Digital accessibility classes are offered for designers, developers, project managers, content providers, and executive leaders. The goal is to support the development of accessibility practice among technology creators. Event sponsors include St. Edward's University, Fabel, Visa, Oklahoma Able Tech, IAAP, and BarrierBreak.

About John Slatin

The John Slatin AccessU conference is named after the late Dr. John Slatin, a pioneering leader in web accessibility. John taught at the University of Texas at Austin for 29 years. He was co-Chair of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines Working Group (WCAG-WG) as it updated and revised the W3C guidelines (WCAG 2.0). In his honor, Knowbility designed a three-day digital accessibility training conference with the goal not to just talk about accessibility, but to teach coding, usability, and inclusive design skills in an interactive and communal environment.

Media Contact:

Knowbility

Sharron Rush

(512) 797-7351

srush@knowbility.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knowbility