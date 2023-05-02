Fresh Step Styles Adoptable Cats in Looks Inspired by Red Carpet Fashion

Partnership with Best Friends Animal Society® showcases cats from New York City shelter

OAKLAND, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the biggest night in fashion, Fresh Step® is transforming adoptable cats into style icons through the magic of artificial intelligence (AI). The brand's 'Adoption Gala' campaign takes inspiration from the red-carpet and transforms them into cat couture for pets looking for their forever homes.

Fresh Step worked with partner Best Friends Animal Society to identify cats available for adoption at its New York City Lifesaving Center, spotlighting these pets and the opportunity to help them and other adoptable pets in shelters across the country.

In 2022, a Best Friends Animal Society data analysis showed an improvement in cat lifesaving from the more than 200,000 cats that were needlessly killed in U.S. shelters the previous year.

"If ever there was a pet suited for couture, it would be a cat," said Eric Jamison, Marketing Director, Fresh Step. "We're passionate about helping cats in need, and when we learned that it would be the first time a cat would be invited to the biggest fashion event of the year, it gave us an incredible idea to spotlight shelter cats by giving them a virtual red–carpet treatment. Our goal is for every cat to find a loving home."

"Right now, shelters are consistently at or over capacity and the best way to make a difference in the lives of cats in your community, and the country, is by adopting your new best friend," said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. "We appreciate Fresh Step's support of our mission to save shelter pets. Through this donation, we will be able to ensure cats are provided with the quality of life and care they deserve."

The first two AI-generated looks feature Elijah, a five-year old male cat, and Louie, a nine-year old male. Elijah lives for head scratches and movie nights. He's styled in a white gown that serves "catitude" with delicate veiling and lace detail that floats gracefully with every step this self-described independent guy takes to the cat bowl. Louie proves the perfect look does exist in a style suited for the catwalk and the red carpet. He's giving glowy vibes in a 'look at me' number with mirrored jewels and metallic fabric. Louie's glow up is fitting for a cat who loves an effortless day gazing and cuddling.

Fans of fashion and felines can find adoptable cats with new looks dropping on Fresh Step's Instagram throughout the week, while cat parents who want to style their own cats can "step into fashion" by submitting a photo of their cat with #freshstepfashion – the brand will surprise select participants with AI-generated looks worthy of a red-carpet appearance.

As part of the brand's 'Adoption Gala,' Fresh Step is making a $25,000 contribution to Best Friends Animal Society® and offering its new Fresh Step Outstretch® Long Lasting Clumping Litter for the shelter to new cat parents, while supplies last. Fresh Step Outstretch® is made with microgranule technology that absorbs 50% more and lasts 50% longer.*

As the official cat litter partner of Best Friends Animal Society®, Fresh Step has an on-going commitment to donate 400,000 pounds of litter to Best Friends' lifesaving centers across the country, as part of its pledge to support the health and safety of felines everywhere.

To learn more about Fresh Step, visit Fresh Step's website or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit BestFriends.org and follow the organization on Twitter or Instagram.

About Fresh Step®

Fresh Step® is the premium litter brand pursuing the well-being of cats and their people and strengthening the cat and human bond. As part of Fresh Step's commitment, the company has donated millions of dollars and tons of litter to over 1,400 shelters to help shelter cats feel more comfortable as they wait for their loving families. For more information, visit www.FreshStep.com.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

*vs Fresh Step Multi-cat

