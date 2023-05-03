Expert Connections
Akorn Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Various Human and Animal Drug Products Within Expiry Due to Company Shutdown

Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago

GURNEE, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akorn Operating Company LLC has filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy on February 23, 2023. In connection with that filing, the company has ceased and shutdown all operations and terminated all its employees of all domestic US Sites. The Akorn Trustee is initiating a voluntary recall of various within-expiry human and animal products as a result of the closures and discontinuation of the Quality activities of these marketed products. (Refer to Attachment I and II*). The discontinuation of the Quality program means the company will not be able to support or guarantee that the products will meet all intended specifications through the labeled shelf life of the product. Further distribution or use of any remaining product on the market should cease immediately.

Risk Statement: The discontinuation of the Quality program would result in the company's inability to assure that products meet the identity, strength, quality, and purity characteristics that they are purported or represented to possess which render the products adulterated. While specific risks to patients, from use of these adulterated products, cannot always be identified or assessed, it is also not possible to rule out patient risks resulting from the use of such products. Akorn has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The affected products are listed in Attachment I (human drugs) and II (animal drugs) of this release. Only products listed in the attachments are affected by the recall. Products not included in the press are continuing to be monitored under a Quality Program and will remain on the market. The products were distributed nationwide to Wholesalers, Retailers, Manufacturers, Medical Facilities, and Repackagers and via the Internet to Consumers.

Akorn is notifying its distributors and direct consignees by direct mailing and is requesting they further notify their customers/consumers/retailers. Akorn is requesting destruction of any recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have products which are being recalled should discard and contact their doctor.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Akorn at (800) 932-5676 during normal business hours (8am5pm CDT) Monday – Friday. A qualified medical professional will return your call within one business day. Consumers should contact their physician, their healthcare provider or veterinarian if they, or animals in their care, have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using these drug products.

For human drug products, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

For animal drug products, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of animal drug products may be reported to FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine Adverse Event Reporting program by completing an online Form FDA 1932a available at www.fda.gov/reportanimalae.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

* Only products listed in the attachments are affected by the recall. Products not included in the press are continuing to be monitored under a Quality Program and will remain on the market.

Description

Lot

Label

Acetaminophen & Codeine Phosphate Oral Solution 120mg & 12mg/5mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=83a536d8-385d-46ed-9cd2-47b7efe96ccf

Acetic Acid Otic Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c53fc11e-b177-446e-839d-391e1b2eacff

Acyclovir Oral Suspension, 200mg/5mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=62bdcf22-51f3-4c81-9bd4-a2dc48bec580

 

Albuterol Sulfate Syrup, 2mg (base)

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d3544356-e36a-4ce6-8235-cb0531c658ad

 

Amantadine HCl Syrup, USP 50 mg per 5mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7ef565b0-00ac-428e-b00c-e0c905659ecd

 

Apraclonidine Ophthalmic Solution 0.5%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=dc7d3a9f-c0b9-411c-9c62-0a14f1718b00

 

Artificial Tears

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c7479297-1ebc-4752-93b5-e4ad7f8c47f5

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=63284a57-c93d-47a0-8a0f-c583868f19bc

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=736f9577-d8ff-45c7-8205-dfdb7193492f

 

Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f7b40bf1-3063-4849-a5a0-0ac5d0d1e72a

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6818d479-860a-422e-be16-6589392b063f

 

Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.1%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=dc7d3a9f-c0b9-411c-9c62-0a14f1718b00

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fc69f672-17ec-4d86-b5af-086fd260b512

 

Bacitracin Zinc and Polymyxin B Sulfate Ophthalmic Ointment, 3.5g

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8b750666-18f2-40f5-9fb3-87457001b485

 

Calcipotriene Scalp Solution, 0.005%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=53c9942a-e861-493f-95c2-53446bc5f06d

 

Calcitriol Injection 1 mcg and 2 mcg

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4d6046c2-4a28-47b1-9bb4-51fadeded2d2

 

Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection, 0.25 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=41f00c84-d1f1-47a5-a42c-a577cc29a548

 

Ciclopirox Topical Solution 8%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4439cb3d-6825-4558-a981-122ec15f7b05

 

Cimetidine HCl Oral Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f2ec923a-2b88-43c0-ac2a-7ae20c053039

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b27f10b3-3913-401c-90a4-f92dc5de763e

 

Clobetasol Propionate Cream 0.05%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fb29b17b-96af-4a78-bc91-83cf8c5c2b1d

 

Clobetasol Propionate Ointment, 0.05%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fb29b17b-96af-4a78-bc91-83cf8c5c2b1d

 

Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d16ac961-bb76-4aab-9ad7-737f1958c057

 

Cromolyn Sodium Ophthalmic Solution 4%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e604ed4d-d8a7-4f65-a386-b4bd6137d987

 

Detomidine Hydrochloride 20mL and 5mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=80bd1b24-bf51-47c4-b859-64cfdba79fbc

 

Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL)

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8e1592ba-03cd-4831-bd7c-4c0eeaa06fd1

 

Diuril® (chlorothiazide sodium) Injection

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5046a4d7-7742-4f19-930a-2582cb41474e

 

DOCU LIQUID- docusate sodium liquid

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7fdc4368-4888-4792-86d3-c8a828e4fff2

Ephedrine Injection 50 mg/mL 

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=490334c5-dbac-4a18-9e13-fc9ef5484e41

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=378bd48c-78c4-4d48-8835-c53bb5d9ccc2

 

Ferrous Sulfate Elixir and Iron Supplement

All NDCs and All Lots

https://www.akorn.com/prod-details-list.php?group=Ferrous+Sulfate+Iron+Supplement+Drops&

 

Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b7ea1841-2fb1-48c8-86f9-639893fd1a84

 

Gonak Hypromellose Ophth Sol

All NDCs and All Lots

https://fda.report/NDC/17478-064

 

Granisetron HCl Injection 1 mg/mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=02f350c9-b7d2-4906-af28-70ed4461ff23

 

Guaifenesin and Codeine Phosphate Liquid

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b920eba2-27f2-402c-a7c9-d0988977965c

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5cb704a7-301c-494e-948f-872ee0d5a289

 

HydrALAZINE HCl Injection

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e31239e0-8c5a-4d10-9404-af32278484a3

 

Hydrocortisone and Acetic Acid Otic Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ffd1edc1-2f40-4b0a-a53a-9fb53b8d3184

 

Hydromorphone High Potency Injection USP – Ampule and Vial

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4d33b072-0755-4b8c-9558-2551306756a3

 

IC-Green Sterile Indocyanine Green Injection USP

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fe138b13-43e1-4ab2-8882-07ed91bb70ea

 

Ketorolac Tromethamine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3196b192-439c-4a71-a002-358efdd5b6e6

 

Lactulose Syrup (Oral) and (Oral/Rectal)

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ff6b4568-1383-46b6-a1c6-385fc31fb210

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=19455240-16b6-4e25-a5c9-a6c965e5ec19

 

Levetiracetam Injection USP, 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) single-dose vial

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=cb8aed34-2f3b-48b1-86ea-84b0d9e2b618

 

Levocarnitine Oral Solution, USP

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3563c2f5-9814-4d55-8d90-bd7d6dcff36b

 

Levofloxacin Injection, 25 mg/mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4438fed2-7ef5-488f-baa8-39bc65768d1d

 

Levofloxacin Oral Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c6c7322b-6a89-4d23-90d1-bf9327bd6d91

 

Levofloxacin Opth Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6987500a-2feb-48a9-9d29-89693333a801

 

Lidocaine 2.5% & Prilocaine 2.5% Cream

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=9378d186-5b25-49bc-8563-a659fa1194c2

 

Lidocaine Ointment

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f9303361-534d-4daa-bb4f-29992a0232dc

 

Lidocaine HCl Jelly USP, 2%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=317a8784-5fdd-429f-9b74-14d89f372a32

 

Lidocaine Hydrochloride Oral Topical Solution, USP (Viscous) 2% 

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ff6b27bc-2ed7-4292-b8c8-da910bf68167

 

Lorazepam Injection 2 mg/mL vial

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b5b17cde-a94c-4105-871c-54e7d2bd47e8

 

Lorazepam Oral Concentrate, 2mg

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=73bfaeab-94db-48c2-a194-8b173025de78

 

Megestrol Acetate Oral Suspension 40 mg/mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7f7676cd-469b-450b-b064-339b84d4047f

 

Midazolam Injection USP 1 mg/mL & 5 mg/mL - vial

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=737361a0-8db1-4d3c-ba5e-44df3f49fa22

 

Moxifloxacin HCl Solution 0.5%    

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7ae6355d-aaa3-48e4-a3d5-50f7ca8dfe08

 

Naloxone Injection 0.4 mg/mL; 1 mL and 10mL Vial

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=747e602c-93f9-4723-a899-4c1c55c35ef8

 

Neomycin & Polymyxin B Sulfates & Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3cac80c3-0798-4f8a-9756-d5b05d3d2dca

 

Olopatadine HCl Nasal Spray, 665 mcg/spray

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f42d26f8-c583-411b-b17f-b3ca9eaba7a2

 

Olopatadine Solution 0.1% and 0.2% 

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e513d024-f121-495e-9957-f2e1da272a48

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=cd115efc-8d68-3e01-e053-2a95a90af93c

 

Oxcarbazepine Oral Suspension USP, 300 mg/5 mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=461c2a54-1d5a-494b-9137-0dcb9ca83c79

 

Pilocarpine 1, 2, & 4%          

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fa03947c-6844-45df-aa22-b584c5681269

 

Prednisolone Sodium Phosphate Oral Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6b201232-4a52-487c-b963-a98539469e5d

 

Promethazine HCl & Codeine Phosphate Oral Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://fda.report/NDC/50383-804

 

Promethazine HCl Oral Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=bd8d1f9a-242c-440b-a5eb-a50f64a1c1d9

 

Proparacaine HCl Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=37cde651-2549-43f3-97b9-cdc442a0aa7a

 

Rifampin Capsules USP, 150 mg & 300 mg

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=26a2dbca-5090-4f6c-99ed-e11a70bb5af0

 

Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 0.2% and 5mg/mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=187fccbf-329a-4af1-a16e-f13c0e2bd73d

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3f538ea5-1e08-4fb5-9756-696ac3d817a3

 

Fentanyl Citrate Injection

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c5d40297-b769-48cc-9f84-f98b7a333507

 

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment

 

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e00f4d11-0999-452a-87bb-4d477db294a6

 

Sodium Chloride Solution Drops

 

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ab12c419-4b1a-4119-9e23-76ce7a89d1a7

 

Sodium DIURIL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=1d9fa4e6-6516-45cd-a316-292c6a529ecc

 

Sufenta (Sufentanil Citrate Injection, USP) 50 mcg/mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=95e639db-1ca3-4328-b347-7ea348f6cc72

 

Sulfamethoxazole & Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200mg/40mg per 5mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=06e3d76b-8f16-4d53-bb9f-201cb6a72fb8

 

Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution 0.5%, 2.5, 5, 10, & 15mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c9726422-f794-4d39-a437-17dcb8c0f3b5

 

Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP, 300 mg/5 mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=be8368d7-bfd0-47e8-8d69-ac5f4a4851ed

 

Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution 0.3%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c91db5e0-f6b8-40d7-b307-b24073b9705e

 

Trihexyphenidyl HCl Oral Sol

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=294cd88d-d9e8-4938-b4be-c3adc4a35de0

 

Tropicamide Ophthalmic Solution 0.5% and 1%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=329a3382-3718-4311-890f-97c6b7e0077c

 

Valproic Acid Oral Solution 

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=84bbc23d-9bd3-4d48-9b64-d6eef64214b4

 

Vitamin D Suppl. Drops 50mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://www.akorn.com/prod-details-list.php?group=Vitamin+D+Supplement+Drops&

 

XOPENEX- levalbuterol hydrochloride solution, concentrate

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=0c47c47d-45f7-4eb4-b1f8-7d6c633a1f69

 

Animal/Veterinary Product Description

Lot

Label

Artificial Tears

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ec073766-70e5-42bd-965b-ce03eaa7d886

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5f44a1ee-4dd2-4a06-9721-578681148cbc

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=41199644-fa45-43e2-a056-24aed0fff745

 

Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=590a4e7b-565f-415f-a8e4-499a382c9a3b

Butorphic Injection (butorphanol tartrate), 10 mg/mL

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fa55a552-dadf-45d5-aba3-e63861621a5b

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f6ef467e-d0cf-4b24-9f12-03ce5f4921be

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d8c22ab5-3053-4406-95b4-3dc3b17c2b9c

 

KETAMINE- ketamine hydrochloride injection, solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e457fc44-208d-4ca8-93aa-0f39dad0559f

 

Neomycin & Polymyxin B Sulfates & Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=492dcae6-d12b-4eaf-b346-e9960f01dd1c

 

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=853a0332-4da1-4a0d-a54a-f734c63e8b9d

 

Proparacaine HCl Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=66e8723a-620c-42ed-a43e-cfa30014e1dc

 

Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution 0.3%

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=49dbd938-6c66-4835-af7f-923267f4568d

 

Vetaket 100 mg/mL Injection (ketamine HCl)

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e112c169-447a-4c25-961b-12de1722f431

 

VETORPHIC- butorphanol tartrate injection, solution

All NDCs and All Lots

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4c8ef356-6a20-4e10-960b-a2f96026b42e

