The Haven Detox Little Rock Celebrates Grand Opening and Welcomes New Patients for Comprehensive Addiction Treatment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haven Detox Little Rock is excited to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility, now welcoming new patients seeking comprehensive and compassionate addiction treatment services in Arkansas. As part of the Haven Health Management Network, The Haven Detox Little Rock is dedicated to providing exceptional care for those struggling with addiction.

At The Haven Detox Little Rock, patients can expect an unparalleled level of care in a secure, comfortable, and nurturing environment. Our team of experienced medical professionals, therapists, and support staff work tirelessly to help patients achieve long-term recovery and regain control over their lives. We understand that each patient's journey is unique, and we are committed to providing personalized, evidence-based treatment plans.

The Haven Detox Little Rock offers a diverse array of treatment programs tailored to address the specific needs of each patient. Services will include medical detoxification, individual and group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and holistic therapies such as yoga, meditation, and art therapy, all aimed at fostering a well-rounded recovery experience.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new detox facility in Arkansas," said Mitzy Sullivan, Executive Director of The Haven Detox Little Rock. "Our goal is to provide accessible, high-quality substance use disorder treatment to those in need throughout the Natural State. This expansion signifies our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction in our community."

The Haven Detox Little Rock is now accepting new patients. To learn more about our comprehensive services or to schedule an appointment, please call (501) 271-3342 or visit our website at https://arkansasrecovery.com/ .

About Haven Health Management:

Haven Health Management is a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services across the country. With a network of facilities that includes detox centers, residential treatment centers, and outpatient programs, Haven Health Management is dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction. For more information, visit https://havenhealthmgmt.org/.

About The Haven Detox:

The Haven Detox is a premier provider of addiction treatment services with facilities located in four states. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive, individualized care to those grappling with addiction and to support them in achieving lasting recovery. We offer a wide range of evidence-based treatment programs, including medical detoxification, individual and group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and holistic therapies. Our team of seasoned medical professionals, therapists, and support staff are devoted to offering patients the care and support they need to triumph over addiction and reclaim control of their lives. The Haven Detox is a proud member of the Haven Health Management Network, committed to providing top-notch addiction treatment services. For more information, please visit https://havendetoxnow.com/.

