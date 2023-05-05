TEAMSTER MOMENTUM CONTINUES AT AMERICAN RED CROSS FACILITIES IN N.C.

Organizing Victory is Sixth in N.C. in 60 Days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the fixed collections units at the American Red Cross facility in Winston-Salem voted to join Teamsters Local 391. This is the sixth organizing victory at a Red Cross facility in North Carolina in the last 60 days.

"American Red Cross workers are watching their co-workers join the Teamsters and they want to secure the benefits of a strong Teamster contract for themselves," said Moses Darden, Lead Organizer at Local 391. "The momentum we're seeing in North Carolina and across the nation among Red Cross workers is thrilling. These workers provide critical health care services to our communities, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome another unit of workers to Local 391."

"Since launching the American Red Cross organizing campaign in November, the Teamsters have had 22 organizing victories at Red Cross facilities in several states," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director. "These workers play a crucial role in America's blood supply chain and should be compensated fairly for their important work. We are glad that Red Cross workers across the nation are joining the Teamsters and getting contracts that recognize their valuable work."

In voting the join the Teamsters, these 49 workers will join more than 1,700 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"I voted to join the Teamsters because I wanted a fair work environment and a voice on the job," said Tokara Harper, a mobile collections worker at American Red Cross' Winston-Salem facility. "Just last week, several of our co-workers voted to join Local 391 and joining them was an easy decision."

Chartered in 1938, Teamsters Local 391 represents thousands of workers in North Carolina throughout a wide variety of industries. For more information go to teamsterslocal391.org.

