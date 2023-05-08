Cambria Hotels Drives Cross-Country Growth With Motor City Opening

Stylish design and modern amenities await downtown Detroit visitors at new upscale hotel

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) family of brands, continues its nationwide growth with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown. The new 154-room hotel marks the latest in a series of recent city center locations the brand has debuted including in Austin, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Maine; and Savannah, Georgia – as it continues to expand its modern, upscale accommodations to travelers' favorite destinations.

Located at 600 West Lafayette in Detroit's central business district, the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown is a historic masterpiece — an adaptive reuse of The Walker-Roehrig Building —architecturally anchored in Detroit's prolific Art Deco period. The building's transformation can be seen as an expression of the city itself; paying homage to its legacy while boldly forging its identity. The Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown provides guests with easy access to the corporate offices for Ally Finance, Quicken Loans, Ford Motor Company and General Motors, along with the Michigan Department of Transportation, Wayne State University and the University of Detroit. The hotel is a short walk to popular bars and restaurants along the city's riverfront, as well as the Detroit Opera House, the Ford Field football stadium, Comerica Park baseball stadium and Little Caesar's Arena.

"While best known for its automotive tradition, the Motor City is home to a wonderful breadth of industries – from engineering and healthcare to finance and technology – and Detroit's newest downtown hotel perfectly situates guests at this intersection of commerce and culture," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown combines Motown's rich history of innovation, ambition and talent with stylish design and tailored amenities, and we look forward to serving as the home-base for the millions of creators and modern travelers who visit the city annually."

The Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown, which participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels, features design-forward, locally inspired, upscale amenities and experiences that appeal to modern travelers including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including the Beve Detroit lobby bar and Cielo Detroit Rooftop Bar, which will open in Summer 2023.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting Detroit's prolific Art Deco period.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining at Detroit Taco, serving classic Mexican dishes with a Detroit twist, and Cibo Detroit Restaurant, featuring Mediterranean-inspired dishes, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options. Detroit Taco is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Cibo Detroit Restaurant will open in Summer 2023.

Over 18,000 sq ft. of multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

Self-serve, lobby food & beverage marketplace.

Five Iron Golf will open in Summer 2023.

Detroit's newest Cambria continues to show how Cambria Hotels has become the go-to challenger brand for developers looking to move to upscale. This new property was developed by Koucar Management, one of the largest private real estate developers in the Midwest and most recent recipient of Choice's coveted Premier Developer award. In addition to the newest Cambria, the Koucar team also owns the Cambria Hotel Shelby Township-Detroit and the Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront.

There are currently more than 65 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline. Cambria guests visiting any of these locations and more are able to gain enhanced rewards and benefits through the Choice co-branded credit card program.

