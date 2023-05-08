NORTHPOINT ROOFING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF RISING STAR ROOFING

WOODSTOCK, Ga., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems ("Northpoint"), a Halmos Capital Partners and NewSpring portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rising Star Roofing ("Rising Star").

Northpoint continues building a premier residential roofing service company nationwide with acquisition of Rising Star. (PRNewswire)

Founded by Christopher Soverns in 2007, Rising Star is a leading provider of residential roof and chimney replacement and repair services. The business is headquartered in South Windsor, Connecticut, with additional locations in Bonita Springs, Florida. Rising Star has been family owned and operated with a sole mission to provide customers the highest quality service, materials, and craftmanship in its Connecticut and Florida markets.

The Rising Star purchase is an important step in the execution of Northpoint's business strategy to build a premier residential roofing service company with a broad network across the United States.

"We welcome the addition of Rising Star to the Northpoint team. Rising Star brings the superior quality, professionalism, and experience that Northpoint Roofing Systems represents. Increasing our network of locations continues our vision to help further assist communities and reinvent the roofing industry," says Patrick Maginn, Chief Executive Officer of Northpoint.

"Our customers know they can rely on Rising Star to provide the solutions they need with the utmost commitment to their satisfaction. Without a doubt, we know that this partnership will allow Rising Star to continue exceeding customer expectations in quality and overall experience," said Chris Soverns, owner of Rising Star Roofing.

About Northpoint Roofing Systems

Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. With 100 years of combined experience serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, Northpoint offers leading expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. Northpoint is also known for providing top-quality services using AI technology and innovative full-roof protection. Additional information is available at https://www.northpointroofingsystems.com/.

About Halmos Capital Partners

Halmos Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in leading lower-middle market businesses and focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to build companies in niche markets with an operational focus. Halmos aims to transform small capitalization and entrepreneurial businesses into institutional platforms for continued growth and investment. Please visit www.halmoscapital.com for more information.

About NewSpring

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.0 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 200 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

