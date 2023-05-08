OrionStar USA Integrates Lucki with ChatGPT, Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry with AI

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrionStar USA is excited to announce that Lucki, its AI Delivery robot, has successfully integrated with ChatGPT. This integration represents a significant step forward in the hospitality industry, as Lucki's ability to communicate with customers has been greatly enhanced by leveraging ChatGPT's advanced AI capabilities.

With the integration of ChatGPT, Lucki is now able to communicate with customers through natural language interfaces such as voice and text-based chatbots. This allows for a more personalized and efficient customer service experience, with Lucki able to understand and respond to customer requests and queries in real time.

"The integration of ChatGPT with Lucki represents a significant milestone for OrionStar USA and the hospitality industry," said T Shen, CEO of OrionStar USA. "We believe that this integration will enable us to provide businesses with a personalized customer service experience, allowing them to differentiate themselves from their competitors and stay ahead of the game."

In addition to improving the customer experience, restaurants and hotels that adopt Lucki with ChatGPT integration will benefit from increased efficiency and cost savings. The robot can operate around the clock, reducing the need for additional staffing during peak hours. Additionally, Lucki reduces the likelihood of human error, which can lead to incorrect orders, missed deliveries, and dissatisfied customers.

While the integration with ChatGPT is currently in its first phase, OrionStar USA has plans to continue improving the capabilities of Lucki through future upgrades. As a cloud-based platform, all units of Lucki will be automatically upgraded with no additional effort required for clients.

By continually improving the capabilities of Lucki, OrionStar USA is committed to providing its customers with the most advanced and personalized customer service experience possible. The integration with ChatGPT is just the first step in this process, with more exciting developments planned for the future.

Overall, the integration of Lucki with ChatGPT is ultimately a great feat for AI and robotics presence in the hospitality industry. With the ability to provide personalized and efficient customer service, Lucki is poised to become an essential tool for businesses looking to improve their operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

