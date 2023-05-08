PACSUN AND FORMULA 1® CELEBRATE FORMULA 1® MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 WITH A NEW APPAREL DROP AND INTERACTIVE EVENT

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California retailer, Pacsun, revved up its summer Formula 1® apparel launch this past weekend, pulling out all the stops with an exciting activation at its Aventura, FL location around the first U.S. based race of the season in Miami.

For the third drop of the collaboration, Pacsun and Formula 1® expanded their merch line with 12 brand-new styles, available now. From F1® branded neutral-toned tees and shorts to hoodies, jerseys, crewneck sweatshirts, and a zip-up shirt, the line introduces pops of green and ombre patterns on select pieces.

Loyal Pacsun customers were also given the chance to win two tickets to the FORMULA 1® MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 in an organized sweepstakes through making pre-order purchases of the collection or via email entries. Customer response to the unique opportunity was strong, exceeding expectations.

"Formula 1 is taking the world by storm, and at Pacsun, we are thrilled to bring our customers along for the ride of the world championship through exclusive apparel and content. Our brand has always been committed to resonating with our audience by embracing their culture. This partnership allows us to further merge the worlds of fashion, sports, and entertainment and bring our community more styles to support the coveted race," said Richard Cox, Vice President of Men's Merchandising.

On Saturday, May 6, Pacsun hosted an in-store event in Miami to celebrate the launch and the race, where customers and fans got a first look at the collection IRL, enjoyed entertainment from Miami-based DJ BERRAKKA and live music, local food and drink vendors, and took home special giveaways. Onsite, Pacsun hosted two livestreams, one on TikTok and another on Pacsun.com, giving all fans a chance to tune into the experience and make purchases directly in real time. Pacsun continues as a best-in-class leader of livestream shopping offering the Pac Community real-time access to exclusive experiences.

Pacsun leadership, including Brieane Olson (Co-CEO), Richard Cox (VP, of Men's Merchandising), Dominic Chavez (Director of Brands & Special Projects), and Tyler MacDonald (Associate Director of Brands), were joined by Oli Boden (Head of Licensing & Gaming) from Formula 1®, for the festivities. Several influencers and the Miami Formula 1® communities also attended the event to celebrate the new line and stock up on gear for the weekend.

The accessible line ranges from $30-$60 and is available to shop in Pacsun stores and online at www.Pacsun.com .

Imagery from the event can be accessed here , as well as images of the collection here .

