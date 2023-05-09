AutoNation Certified as a J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Dealer of Excellence with Record-Breaking 143 Stores

Certification is based on achievement of high scores from automotive manufacturer Customer research and completion of an in-dealership best practices verification visit.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding Customer expectations, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America's most admired automotive retailer has been certified in the J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence Program,SM which recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships throughout the United States that provide exceptional Customer service.
"This certification sets us apart, especially coming from such an authority as J.D. Power," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President at AutoNation. "In one way or another, everyone in our certified stores from coast to coast contributes to making our Customers happy, and every member of our team shares in this achievement."
Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for more than 50 years, J.D. Power and, subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile. The certified stores are:
According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there's so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their dealership's commitment to an outstanding Customer purchase experience.
Dealer of Excellence is an exclusive program and not all dealerships can qualify. Those that do must pass a three-step process:
As the first qualification criterion, J.D. Power limits the percentage of eligible dealerships by nameplate based on each brand's performance in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.SM Thus, proportionally more dealerships from top-performing brands can become a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence.
Second, dealerships must rank among their brand's top performers in key Customer satisfaction areas consistent with measurements found in the SSI Study.
Finally, qualifying dealers must pass an audit to show they meet or exceed J.D. Power sales best practices. Those best practices include, but are not limited to, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website; negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner; offering a fair trade-in value; and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.
J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence Program recognition is based on achievement of high scores from automotive manufacturer Customer research and completion of an in-dealership best practices verification visit. For more information, visit jdpower.com/us-doe.
