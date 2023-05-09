With Diamond, Loyalty Program by David's, customers can join the two million members to earn points for every purchase made, receive special gifts and can earn a FREE Honeymoon!

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today its Diamond, Loyalty Program by David's has reached 2 million members. With a relentless focus on developing innovative solutions that serve, reward, and celebrate brides, this milestone is a significant key performance indicator illustrating the benefits and demand for the only rewards-based program in the industry.

David's Bridal Celebrates Two Million Diamond Loyalty Members by Offering Even More Perks and Savings for Every Occasion. (PRNewswire)

Founded on the notion of alleviating the stress of wedding planning by awarding members a free honeymoon, Diamond has exploded in popularity, now celebrating over two million members. As the industry's first-ever free loyalty program, David's Bridal has reimagined the concept of rewarding customers for shopping. The free points-based dollar-for-dollar loyalty program awards members with free gifts and swag at every level and the ultimate giveaway, a FREE honeymoon. Following overwhelmingly positive response to Diamond, the retailer expanded the program to high schoolers by launching Diamond prom, with over 14,000 schools across the US enrolled to-date.

Diamond members recently voted on their top three favorite aspects of Diamond revealing 1. the program is free, 2. they love the discounts, and 3. the love the free honeymoon. The number one most requested enhancement as told from members is getting to the honeymoon level faster by earning points in other ways. In response, the retailer continues to evolve the program to integrate even more ways to earn points through partnerships with renowned brands and by joining Pearl marketplace. Diamond is the industry's only crowdsourcing loyalty program giving members an opportunity to earn points through their friends and family purchases – getting them to their FREE honeymoon faster.

As David's Bridal strategically partners with renowned brands that add value to a couple's wedding planning journey, with a focus on making it easier and stress-free. Teaming up with leading brands including The Black Tux, Diamond Nexus, Little Tuxedos, Something Borrowed Blooms, Shutterfly, Sandals Resort, California Cowboy, Ashley, Bride Brite, Converse, Kitty and Vibe, Maker Wine, Petite 'n Pretty, and more, these partnerships speak to David's Bridal's continued drive to diversify their product offerings with relevant and modern options for today's couples.

Through the innovative and industry-leading Diamond Loyalty program, David's has effectively managed to foster a community of life-long customers in which she can continue to be rewarded for her purchases, engage with her friends and family to help her earn points and earn free gifts and even a special get-away for her wedding and beyond.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Pearl by David's, Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Anomalie, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

David's Bridal Celebrates Two Million Diamond Loyalty Members by Offering Even More Perks and Savings for Every Occasion. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.