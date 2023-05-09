FCCI Insurance Group Expands Surety Business Westward. John Browning Named Surety Territory Manager for Western U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super-regional commercial insurance carrier FCCI Insurance Group has expanded its contract and commercial surety bond business in several new states, including Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Wyoming. FCCI is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best with a U.S. Treasury listing exceeding $75 million. Expansion to additional Northwest states is coming soon.

Industry veteran, John Browning, will initiate FCCI's westward expansion as Surety Territory Manager for the Western United States. "John has 35 years of experience in contract and commercial surety on both the carrier and broker sides of the business. He has worked in various offices, including Kansas City, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Denver. His broad knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us as we expand westward," said Senior Vice President of Surety, Scott Paice. "John is a high-energy worker passionate about delivering world-class service, collaborating with agents and colleagues and independently delivering creative surety solutions."

John is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and may be contacted at 303-641-6566 or jbrowning@fcci-group.com.

In addition to the new western states, FCCI introduced surety this year in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa and the six New England states - Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. "Our surety footprint began the year in 20 states and now covers 44 states. With the addition of Minnesota and Washington coming soon, surety will be offered in 46 states by the end of 2023. It's an exciting time to be part of our growing surety operation as we expand our presence and build upon our success over the past twelve years," said Paice.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 575 contracted agencies and 4,054 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 44 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $2.8 billion in assets, $1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.fcci-group.com.

