Tinuiti Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 6th Year

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. This marks the sixth year the firm has made the list. The annual honor is based on a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture and includes direct employee feedback through the Quantum Best Places to Work survey.

Tinuiti has broken ground as a workplace that empowers its employees to take ownership of their responsibilities and unique contributions. By treating employees like owners, Tinuiti is able to grow employee happiness as a means of growing its clients' businesses and reinvesting in innovation. This "Culture of Ownership" has driven top-tier performance for client partners, while also attracting diverse talent. Tinuiti's commitment to flexible, remote work options, mental health and physical wellness, has contributed to its streak of award-winning workplace and culture.

Jeff Batuhan, Chief People Officer at Tinuiti, said: "Our talent is the fabric of our culture and this award truly reflects their ongoing commitment to advancing our shared mission of promoting happiness and growth. To be recognized once by Inc. Magazine's List of Best Workplaces is an impressive accomplishment in itself. But to earn this honor for the sixth time is a remarkable achievement. This honor informs us that we are on the right track, but we never rest."

Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief, Inc. Magazine, said: "Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim. Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

Inc. Magazine is an award-winning business-media brand that reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Tinuiti's previous years on the list were 2022, 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2017.

Today's news comes on the heels of an already momentous 2023 for Tinuiti. Last month, the firm welcomed marketing veteran Jeremy Cornfeldt as its first-ever President, to oversee Tinuiti's day-to-day operations and to help guide the strategy of future offerings. Cornfeldt's recent appointment followed a stream of additional milestone moments.

Big Agency Moments in 2023:

- Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record: Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC

- Ampush Acquisition: Tinuiti acquired the leading growth marketing agency with core focus across social platforms that provide end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities.

- e.l.f. & Tinuiti Go To The Super Bowl: Tinuiti and client partner e.l.f. Beauty partnered to release e.l.f. Cosmetics' first-ever television commercial at Super Bowl LVII

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with almost $4 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

