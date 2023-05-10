CBS WILL FINISH THE 2022-2023 SEASON AS AMERICA'S MOST-WATCHED NETWORK IN PRIMETIME FOR 15TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

This Ties Broadcast Television's Longest Winning Streak on Record, Also Held by CBS from 1955-1970

#1 for 20 of Last 21 Seasons

#1 in Daytime for 37 Years

#1 in Late Night for Six Years

#1 in Primetime Among African American Viewers

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Network research projections, CBS will finish the 2022-2023 season as "America's Most-Watched Network" in primetime for the 15th consecutive season. This ties broadcast television's longest winning streak on record, also held by CBS from 1955-1970. This will also be CBS' 20th win in the last 21 years. The Network has also been #1 in daytime for 37 straight years, #1 in late night for six consecutive years and is #1 among African American viewers.

CBS New Schedule and Ratings Highlights

CBS' winning season features the #1 broadcast series/drama (NCIS), the top broadcast new series/drama (FIRE COUNTRY), top comedy (YOUNG SHELDON), top news program (60 MINUTES) and 14 of the top 20 primetime series.

The Network is currently averaging 5.97 million viewers, +582,000 ahead of second place NBC (versus 5.39m), third place ABC (4.09m) and FOX (4.63m). All numbers are according to Nielsen most current ratings through Sunday, April 30.

CBS is the #1 broadcast network in primetime among African American viewers with eight of the top 10 most-watched series, two of the top three dramas (#1 THE EQUALIZER and #3 FBI) and the top two comedies (#1 THE NEIGHBORHOOD, #2 BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA).

The following are some key highlights of CBS' winning 2022-2023 season:

Schedule Strength

CBS has 14 time period winning series, beating NBC, ABC and FOX combined.

Top three dramas – NCIS, FBI, BLUE BLOODS

Top four comedies – YOUNG SHELDON , GHOSTS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA

Top new series – #1 FIRE COUNTRY and #3 SO HELP ME TODD

NCIS has been the #1 drama for five consecutive seasons and 13 of the last 14 seasons. It has now been on the Nielsen top 10 list for more than 100 weeks, since March 2020 , the most of any current broadcast program.

The Kennedy Center Honors (+17%) and the GRAMMYS (+30%) both posted double-digit growth.

THE CMT AWARDS (moved to CBS in 2022) posted its largest audience ever and was up +5%.

(Source for metrics: Nielsen Total Day P2+ Most Current Data, April 30, 2023)

Multiplatform Viewing

YOUNG SHELDON ) and two series averaging 10 million or more viewers (THE EQUALIZER and FIRE COUNTRY) for L+35 and streaming on Paramount + and CBS TVE ( CBS has five series averaging 11 million or more viewers for the current season (NCIS, GHOSTS, FBI, BLUE BLOODS and) and two series averaging 10 million or more viewers (THE EQUALIZER and FIRE COUNTRY) for L+35 and streaming on Paramount + and CBS TVE ( CBS.com and the CBS App).

Nineteen of the top 30 series* on Paramount+ are CBS titles.

GHOSTS is the #1 comedy* on Paramount+.

FIRE COUNTRY is CBS' #1 new show* on Paramount+.

SURVIVOR is the most-watched unscripted show* and a top 10 performer on Paramount+.

CSI, 48 HOURS and BLUE BLOODS among most-watched channels on Pluto TV.

*Based on Total Minutes Viewed

(Source for multiplatform metrics: CBS Internal Data, 9/19/2022-3/19/2023)

