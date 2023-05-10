Suburban Propane Collaborates with Samaritan Center to Provide Meals and Essential Supplies

Syracuse-based Suburban Propane Employees Serve Hot Meals to Those in Need

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, collaborated with Samaritan Center , a nonprofit 501c3, interfaith effort of community members committed to serving the hungry and those in need, in Syracuse, New York.

A donation from Suburban Propane helped fund hot meals and stock the basic needs closet for hundreds of local residents facing food insecurity.

Suburban Propane employees from the Syracuse Customer Service Center, Syracuse Credit and Collection Center, and Syracuse Distribution Center all participated in today's volunteer event, serving hot food during all meal periods and distributing supplies to those in need.

"SuburbanCares is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we live and operate," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Organizations like the Samaritan Center lift up communities with dignity and support, and we are honored to work with them."

The endeavor is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Key West, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Lake Worth, FL; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

"Suburban Propane's incredible generosity, by both donating and volunteering, makes an incredible impact on our organization. Samaritan Center is so much more than just a meal. It provides hope and dignity for thousands. Suburban Propane understands who we are and what we do and we are so happy to partner with them," said Mary Beth Frey, Executive Director, Samaritan Center.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's nearly 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a solution to a green energy future and its commitment to investing in and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Samaritan Center:

Samaritan Center is a nonprofit 501c3, interfaith effort of community members committed to serving the hungry and those in need in order to promote their welfare dignity and self-sufficiency. It is rooted in the belief that sound nutrition is the first step in enabling people to cope and become productive, self-sufficient members of society.

Samaritan Center offers hot meals 365 days a year without preconditions or questions, serving more than 80,000 meals annually with the help of over 1,000 community volunteers a month who prepare and serve meals, collect and distribute toiletries, make and distribute sandwiches and work on volunteer committees.

For over 41 years, Samaritan Center has worked to fight hunger in the greater Syracuse community by providing nutritious hot meals to anyone in need 7 days a week – no questions asked. Paired with these meals is the case management support and access to services that help our guests move on to a more positive future. For more information, please visit www.samcenter.org .

