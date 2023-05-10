VANTAGE® TO DISPLAY SURFACE TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR AEROSPACE & DEFENSE APPLICATIONS AT IntAIRCOAT

Vantage will present its complete range of surface treatment solutions at IntAIRCOAT in Seville, Spain on

June 7 – 8, 2023. Company Representatives will be available at Booth 1 at the Hotel NH Collection Sevilla.

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, a leading manufacturer and global supplier of formulated cleaning products and surface treatments for the aerospace and defense market, will present key innovations at IntAIRCOAT (Booth 1) in Seville, Spain on June 7 – 8, 2023. Vantage will highlight qualified paint and coating removers and other surface preparation products for exterior aircraft surfaces and components to the European market.

"We are committed to expand our presence in the European marketplace and our presence at IntAIRCOAT 2023 provides us with an opportunity to introduce our range of qualified aerospace products to an international audience," says Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President, Performance Solutions. "Our product line is well-established in the United States, and we look forward to broadening the scope of our technical solutions in this important aerospace market."

Among those products is B&B™ 3095 Aircraft Paint Remover, a highly thickened, low-odor hydrogen peroxide activated paint remover, effective at removing multiple paint layers and chromated and non-chromated primers and topcoats. This ready-to-use product clings to vertical and inverted surfaces and has an 18-month shelf life.

The Company will also feature its recently launched aircraft paint and coating removers and surface preparation products, which include:

BTR-130 Belly Tape Remover – This ready-to-use, pH neutral solution is a thickened blend of solvents engineered to remove aircraft belly tape.

iTPC 37 Remover Inhibited Temporary Protective Coating Remover – This inhibited, water-based cleaning solution is formulated to remove strippable temporary protective coatings (TPCs). It is safe on both painted and unpainted aircraft surfaces, acrylics, polycarbonates, elastomers, and some composites; it comes ready to use.

iSAP 311 Inhibited Surface Adhesion Promoter – This advanced, non-chromated surface pre-treatment is engineered to provide both adhesion promotion and corrosion resistance before the application of multi-layered paint system stackups.

LENIUM™ FS & HT Vapor Degreasing Solutions – These are formulated to replace current products containing trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PERC) and n-propyl bromide (nPB) as well as compatible with alloys and most plastics and are non-flammable.

About Vantage

Vantage is a leading global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients and formulations that cater to the evolving needs of industrial and consumer markets. Through our chemistries, our customer focus and our vertically integrated farming, manufacturing, and formulation facilities around the world, we are Enabling Tomorrow's Solutions Today. For more information, visit www.vantagegrp.com

™ or ® Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals ("Vantage") or a subsidiary of Vantage.

Media contact:

Louise Adhikari

Vice President, Public Affairs & Communications

Email: louise.adhikari@vantagegrp.com

Phone: +1 312 863 0798

