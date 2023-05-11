Amtrak Promotes Mother's Day Flash Sale

Bring along a loved one this summer with Buy One, Bring One 50% off fares

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Mother's Day and save on the unique gift of travel thanks to Amtrak's Mother's Day Flash Sale, now available for purchase through Wednesday, May 17. This special offer is valid for travel on most Amtrak routes across the country from June 1 – August 30, with no blackout dates.

Amtrak Family Travel (PRNewswire)

Treat mom, grandma, a favorite aunt or another loved one to a memorable opportunity to travel on Amtrak with a guest or a special trip for two! And if you want to bring the whole family, Amtrak recently improved its children's discount so all children 2-12 years old may travel for 50% off with an accompanying adult.

Sample One-Way Fares for Two Customers:

Cities Mother's Day Sale Standard Lowest Price Portland, ME – Boston $36 $48 Washington, DC – Philadelphia* $28.50 $38 Detroit – Chicago $60 $80 Seattle – Portland, OR $40.50 $54

*Northeast Regional – 21 day advance purchase

Don't miss this chance to treat the special mom or mother figure in your life with the experience of a great American adventure this summer on Amtrak's national network of more than 500 destinations in 46 states. Whether it's to visit friends and family, attend a summer concert, watch a baseball game, tour a national park or spend some time at the beach, Amtrak can take you there in style with spacious, comfortable seats, plenty of legroom and no middle seats.

This sale is valid for Coach and Acela Business Class fares. Seats are limited and restrictions apply. To book your next trip, visit Amtrak.com/MothersDay or enter code C514 when booking on the Amtrak app.

About Amtrak®

For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amtrak