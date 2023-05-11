Bloomz to Attend LHRIC Tech Expo on May 19th

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, the leading school communication app , announces its participation at the LHRIC Tech Expo on May 19th, 2023. Bloomz will showcase its innovative communication solution designed to help teachers, parents, and students stay connected and up-to-date with school activities and events.

Visit Bloomz at booth #2557 to learn more about their communication and classroom management app and to participate in their exciting Ipad giveaway! (PRNewswire)

The school communication App Bloomz announces its participation at the LHRIC Tech Expo on May 19th, 2023 .

The LHRIC Tech Expo on May 19th is a conference for educators who want to learn new ways to enhance classroom instruction with technology. The LHRIC Tech Expo aims to showcase the most valuable and cutting-edge technology tools and resources for educators, helping them integrate tech into their classrooms. The expo features top tech companies, offering innovative tools and resources designed specifically for teachers, administrators, and schools.

"We're excited to be part of the LHRIC Tech Expo and connect with educators, administrators, and IT professionals from across the region," said Chaks Appalabattula, CEO of Bloomz. "As schools continue to navigate the challenges of a post-pandemic landscape, we believe that our communication platform can be an invaluable tool for building strong school communities and supporting student achievement."

Bloomz is the gold-standard communication app for admins, teachers, and students. The app connects teachers to students and teachers with parents. Bloomz is designed to be a time saver for administrators, a valuable tool for teachers, and increases engagement among both students AND parents.

At the Bloomz booth, attendees can see a demo of the app's features and learn how to improve communication and engagement among parents, teachers, and students. Attendees visiting the Bloomz booth can also play games to win fun prizes like water bottles, socks, and t-shirts. The Bloomz team will also be raffling off a grand prize - one brand-new Apple Ipad!

The LHRIC Tech Expo will occur at 550 Chappaqua Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY, on May 19th, 2023. Please visit the Bloomz booth to learn more about the app and how it can help your school community!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomz Inc