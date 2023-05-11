Calligo welcomes new CEO, as Founder spearheads growth of the transformative data company

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Julian Box, Founder and CEO of Calligo - a managed data services provider – is delighted to move to the role of Chair of the Board with immediate effect. This will allow Julian to focus on the business' strategic aims and future Merger & Acquisition opportunities.

Julian and the Board of Calligo welcome Paul Comerford as the new CEO of the business – with his strong private equity background and CEO experience in managed services businesses.

"When I founded Calligo in 2012, my vision was to create a business that would help organisations to drive real value through the proper use of data, with data privacy at its heart," explains Julian Box. "Since then, a kaleidoscope of new technology has allowed Calligo to deliver on this vision of a complete data journey for our clients, underpinned by cloud, to turn complex data into the significant asset it truly is. I'm relishing the opportunity to concentrate now on Calligo's future strategic aims, as well as continuing to help grow Calligo through M&A activity."

Calligo's new CEO, Paul Comerford, has held various senior management positions over the last two decades at organisations such as BT, Damovo and ZeroTouch, during times of change. This makes him an exceptional fit to steer Calligo - as it partners with more businesses across the world, transforming their data into their most lucrative asset.

"I joined Calligo because I see a great organisation with brilliant people and culture," says Paul Comerford. "Its ability to deliver human crafted data centric solutions for clients puts it in the vanguard of companies that are changing the managed services landscape across the globe. Anyone who knows me understands my desire to be part of a company that uses transformative data techniques to drive customer value. I believe we have an exciting future in front of us, as we capture growth opportunities in data and cloud and deliver value for our shareholders in the coming years."

As Chair of the Board, Julian can further build on his 35 years of experience streamlining organisations' operations with evolving technology, through further innovative strategies and M&A activities. As an industry leader, he will also continue his work with schools and universities promoting better access to education, in particular STEM subjects.

