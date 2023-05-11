ESPRIT Opens a Long Term, Experiential Pop Up Space on Greene Street in New York City's SoHo Neighborhood

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESPRIT is set to open a long-term pop up space today at 130 Greene Street in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. Following the brand's reintroduction to NYC with its Prince Street pop up, this 3,000 square foot retail location will also act as an experiential space where shoppers can fully experience the famous ESPRIT attitude.

This retail space taps into the ESPRIT's iconic heritage and legacy with the signature Memphis Design terrazzo patterns, a curation of vintage items and archival catalogs, and new campaign imagery displayed throughout, exciting consumers about the brand's comeback. Archival materials from the celebrated 1980s and 1990s pay homage to the origins of ESPRIT's playful aesthetic, and mannequins dressed in vintage looks will inspire shoppers, past and present.

The product range includes a selection of new Summer 2023 styles alongside vintage pieces, connecting the brand's history of design and fashion innovation with the vision of where ESPRIT is heading. Shoppers will be given the opportunity to personalize their purchases with a dedicated customization station within the store.

"Opening the Greene Street pop up is the next step to solidifying ESPRIT's reintroduction to the North American market; allowing shoppers to fully immerse themselves into the world of ESPRIT past and present," said William Pak, CEO of ESPRIT. "This experiential retail space in Soho, one of the most iconic and exhilarating neighborhoods in the world, will allow customers to experience ESPRIT's brand pillars - playful, modern, cool - in a dynamic environment that will evolve in theme each month."

This new pop up is part of the expansion plan that ESPRIT is implementing across North America throughout this year and into 2024. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed corporation currently operates about 160 retail stores, with an additional 450 franchise partner stores worldwide, and is looking to expand its presence in North America this year. ESPRIT returned to the U.S. in Fall 2022 with a pop up in Los Angeles and plans to open another short-term pop up in Los Angeles this Summer. Permanent retail locations are planned to open in New York City, Los Angeles, and Vancouver in late 2023. This, combined with the rollout of the ESPRIT brand relaunch, aims to put the company on track to strengthen its market position and achieve consistent, sustainable growth.

ESPRIT is set to officially relaunch globally in Fall 2023 with a focus on modernizing the brand heritage and values for today's consumer. Customers will be reintroduced to ESPRIT's signature playful, modern and cool aesthetic, updated for the 21st century.

ESPRIT SoHo Pop Up

130 Greene Street

New York, NY 10012

Tel: 929.399.6362

Hours:

Monday - Saturday: 11am-7pm

Sunday: 12pm-6pm

Store images can be found in this link .

About ESPRIT:

Known and beloved in the 80s, ESPRIT is an iconic lifestyle brand. Tapping into its innovative brand origins, rooted in creativity, community and playfulness, ESPRIT puts forward a confident and current aesthetic world around its "rules don't apply" brand promise. This world aims to attract the existing brand fans nostalgic for the brand as well as the young generation of consumers who are wearing the ESPRIT-pioneered styles without even knowing it. ESPRIT's brand direction comes to life through mischievous communication, aspirational visual language, cutting-edge retail experience and the new and differentiating product direction that mixes urban and country styles, dressiness and informality and is designed for all genders. Building upon being playful, modern, and cool as the three core brand pillars, ESPRIT is reinventing itself as the ultimate icon for the post-icon age.

With a commitment to being the pioneer of a hyper-personalized consumer experience, ESPRIT opened a global network of innovation headquarters. Design and creative is led out of New York as the brand's Global Creative hub. Amsterdam supports the network with its focus on technology and denim innovation, while Hong Kong remains as the global administrative headquarters.

ESPRIT has presence in more than 30 markets around the world and has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1993.

