GOBankingRates Offers Unique Opportunity for Regional Banks To Grow and Diversify Deposit Accounts

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional and community banks across the US are currently facing a number of challenges. Following the recent bank failures, these institutions are concerned about losing depositors, especially those with deposits above the FDIC-insured $250,000 limit, as well as upcoming regulation guidelines around liquidity and deposit requirements.

To help regional and community banks continue to thrive during these stressful times, GOBankingRates is offering its expertise and services to help these institutions acquire new customers and new depositors through digital marketing.

Traditional, larger-known banks and online banks currently dominate new customer acquisition through their use of online advertising and digital media. GOBankingRates has now created new opportunities for smaller banks to access new customers and deposits through these same marketing channels that may have previously been too costly or outside of the expertise of these institutions.

GOBankingRates provides a full suite of services to help regional and community banks attain new customers, including:

Ability to geo-target based on a bank's area of service or to market nationally

Design creatives and ad copy for effective performance

Create original content to bring value to potential new customers

Partner on optimization of user experience when signing up for a new deposit account

Leverage data and machine learning to maximize ROI

Compliance experience and conformity

The recent bank failures have put many financial institutions in stressful positions regarding their liquidity and deposit stability. GOBankingRates can make an impact by introducing its audience of almost 10 million monthly visitors to the best banking and financial products available at institutions of all sizes.

"We are committed to bringing the best opportunities to our audiences to improve their finances, which includes all US banks that have products that fit their unique and evolving needs," said Jeff Bartlett, President of GOBankingRates . "We have multiple product opportunities, not just for the largest banks, but also the regional and community banks that are focused on the growth and diversity of their customers and deposit base."

