KPMG LLP AND MICROSOFT ESTABLISH INDUSTRY-LEADING INITIATIVE TO SCALE GENERATIVE AI ACROSS AUDIT, TAX AND ADVISORY

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. the audit, tax, and advisory firm, and Microsoft are establishing an AI Innovation Initiative, focused on co-developing solutions for clients across industries and embedding Azure OpenAI Service across nearly all dimensions of KPMG's U.S. business. The initiative will be led by Cherie Gartner, KPMG's Global Lead Partner for Microsoft.

"Embracing the capabilities of generative AI will shape business solutions and create new opportunities for growth and success at our firm, in our industry and for our clients," said Carl Carande, Vice Chair – Advisory for KPMG U.S. and Global Head of Advisory. "Over the past decade, Microsoft and KPMG have worked together to put ethics and security at the center of everything we do. The collective ingenuity of the team dedicated to our AI Innovation Initiative will allow us to innovate at a rapid pace, maintain the trust of our stakeholders, and deliver transformational value for our clients."

Many KPMG U.S. partners and employees can already apply Microsoft's generative AI capabilities against KPMG proprietary data within the firm's secure cloud platform built on Microsoft Azure, and the firm will embed generative AI capabilities across its client delivery models. This collaboration with Microsoft and use of Azure OpenAI Service allows KPMG to layer Microsoft's state-of-the-art machine learning models, natural language processing capabilities and enhanced analytics onto firm data sets and solutions within its secure cloud environment, protecting client and firm data.

"KPMG is known for delivering exceptional audit, tax, and advisory services to its clients, and we are thrilled to expand our collaboration with generative AI technologies to accelerate growth and innovation across KPMG and for its clients," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft. "Through this initiative, we will work with KPMG to harness the power of Microsoft Azure, Azure OpenAI, and Microsoft 365 Copilot to deliver AI-empowered solutions within our trusted cloud environment."

Today's announcement focuses on three areas of investment:

Establishing the AI Innovation Initiative: KPMG and Microsoft are collaborating to develop new solutions that will address some of the market's most pressing needs. For example, KPMG Tax developed an AI solution using Azure OpenAI Service that rapidly analyzes clients' ESG data, establishes fact patterns, and ultimately helps clients to develop their ESG data reporting and narrative.

Enhancing every client engagement: KPMG's Advisory practice is rebuilding its project delivery platform on Azure to integrate Azure OpenAI Service and machine learning models. KPMG Tax will operate a generative-AI powered "virtual assistant" to create new client service models and revenue-generating opportunities.

Transforming internal operations: KPMG will be an early adopter of Microsoft 365 Copilot this summer as part of the firm's broader efforts to put generative AI capabilities in the hands of its professionals to help them work more efficiently and spend their time on high-value activities. The collaboration with Microsoft will also include a training component to prepare KPMG professionals to adopt the technology.

"The KPMG and Microsoft AI Innovation Initiative will bring the best of our two organizations together," said Cherie Gartner, Global Lead Partner for Microsoft at KPMG. "KPMG's industry-leading AI security and responsible use experience paired with Microsoft's cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, provides us with an unrivaled ability to rapidly develop and deploy solutions, while also prioritizing protection and adhering to the principles of Responsible AI."

