More than 50 GenesisCare locations in the U.S. now offer advanced non-surgical treatment option for patients with non-melanoma skin cancer

More than 50 GenesisCare locations in the U.S. now offer advanced non-surgical treatment option for patients with non-melanoma skin cancer

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare, one of the largest oncology care providers in the U.S., announced its 50th location to offer its innovative Skinviva™ program for patients with non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). This approach utilizes wide-field modern radiation therapy techniques to simultaneously treat large areas of NMSC and precancerous skin often associated with extensive sun damage, while optimizing cosmetic outcomes. This approach can treat multiple skin cancers at the same time, as well as areas likely to form skin cancer in the future. This technique is an alternative to multiple surgical procedures, topical ointments, and/or sequential small field radiation, which may increase scarring or damage to nearby tissues. Since its launch in March 2021, more than 350 U.S. patients have benefited from the program. Over 3,000 skin patients are treated annually at more than 115 GenesisCare locations across the nation, utilizing this technique as well as more traditional radiation approaches.

GenesisCare Logo (PRNewswire)

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology estimates there are 5.4 million cases of NMSC (i.e., squamous cell or basal cell carcinoma of the skin) diagnosed each year among 3.3 million people – meaning many people will be diagnosed with more than one skin cancer.

Those who are diagnosed with one NMSC are at a high risk of developing additional skin cancers, especially if they have chronic exposure to the sun, a history of sunburn, or are receiving certain types of medication.

"I grew up on the lake and spent most of my life outside with no sun protection and rarely wore a hat. I have had non-melanoma skin cancer since 2000 and after having things frozen and cut off multiple times, I decided I had had enough. I researched other options and came across the Skinviva program that was located in Rogers, Arkansas, so I decided to give it a whirl. The results were amazing. I feel super confident with my skin now that I have finished my treatment," said David Roe, a GenesisCare patient.

The Skinviva method utilizes advanced radiation techniques, such as widefield volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), to precisely target diseased tissue while sparing normal tissue to the greatest extent possible. This technique enables GenesisCare radiation oncologists to treat the diagnosed NMSC as well as any surrounding damaged skin, decreasing the likelihood of additional future cancers within the treated region. The ability to treat extensive NMSC offers a non-invasive option for patients who have tried various treatments with little success or for patients who have skin cancer on irregularly shaped regions like the scalp, extremities, or large complex areas of skin. The technique is designed to optimize cosmetic and functional outcomes.

"Not only are we able to treat patients with recurrent, difficult to manage, and widespread disease who have exhausted other options, but we are able to simultaneously target areas that have a very high likelihood of developing into cancer in later years and may reduce the chances of that happening," says Sonal Sura, MD, MBA, a GenesisCare Radiation Oncologist in Naples, Florida.

The GenesisCare Skinviva program was developed at GenesisCare centers in Australia, where skin cancers are even more common than in the U.S. and the technique is now an element of the global network's radiation offerings in the U.S.

"It has been an honor to collaborate with other clinicians across the nation and in Australia to refine the treatment protocol and expand offerings in our local U.S. communities," Dr. Sura continues.

A 12-month safety and efficacy study published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment for patients treated globally under the Skinviva program demonstrated:

Clinical success in up to 96% of all treated areas.

Good to excellent cosmetic results in up to 98% of the treated fields.

Only a 5% recurrence and 15% new lesions in the precancerous areas treated.

The Skinviva program is only one component of a comprehensive and multidisciplinary skin management program at GenesisCare, which includes the treatment of NMSC, melanoma, Merkel cell carcinomas, cutaneous lymphomas, metastatic disease to skin, and select benign skin diseases.

GenesisCare plans to further expand the Skinviva program to more of its radiation centers across the U.S.

For more information about the Skinviva program, visit genesiscare.com/us/treatment/skinvivatherapy.

About GenesisCare

One of the world's largest integrated oncology networks, GenesisCare includes 300+ locations in the US, the UK, Australia and Spain. As a community-based cancer care provider with convenient, freestanding locations in the US, the company's purpose is to redefine the care experience by improving patient outcomes, access and care delivery. With investments in advanced technology and expanded access to clinical trials, more than 5,500 highly trained GenesisCare physicians and support staff offer comprehensive, coordinated care in radiation oncology, medical oncology, hematology, urology, diagnostics, and surgical oncology. For more information, visit genesiscare.com/us.

Contacts for media inquiries:

Tracy Gabor

Senior Director, Marketing Operations and Communications

(239) 240-6105

Tracy.Gabor@usa.genesiscare.com

Brooke Galmarini

Senior Communications Specialist

(561) 350-0357

Brooke.Galmarini@usa.genesiscare.com

The GenesisCare Skinviva program is available at more than 50 locations in the U.S. to treat non-melanoma skin cancer. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenesisCare