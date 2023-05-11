Sanmina's Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported preliminary financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 1, 2023 and outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending July 1, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights •

Revenue: $2.32 billion •

GAAP operating margin: 5.2%

•

GAAP diluted EPS: $1.33 •

Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.8% •

Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.59

Additional Second Quarter Highlights • Cash flow from operations: $65 million • Ending cash and cash equivalents: $718 million

• Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 33.9%





(1)Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We delivered strong top and bottom line results for the second quarter reflecting continued improvement in the supply chain environment coupled with excellent operational execution by our team to support customer demand. The team continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in this dynamic market," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on the fundamentals and confident in our business model. Based on our results for the first half of the fiscal year and outlook for the third quarter, our fiscal 2023 is shaping up to be a healthy growth year."

Expanded Share Repurchase Program

Sanmina's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $200 million of Sanmina's common stock. The stock repurchase program has no expiration date. As of April 1, 2023 approximately $164 million remained available under a previously authorized program. The expansion of this program is consistent with Sanmina's capital allocation priorities.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fiscal third quarter ending July 1, 2023. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.29 to $1.39

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.50 to $1.60

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the third quarter fiscal 2023 constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, most notably ongoing supply chain constraints, including those resulting from the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical uncertainty, including from the conflict in Ukraine. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Restatement of Historical Financial Results

One of the Company's divisions, which accounts for approximately 3% of the Company's total revenue on an annual basis and is part of its Components, Products and Services business, primarily enters into long-term fixed price customer contracts on a project basis. The rules under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles require that the estimated amount of revenue and profit expected to be realized upon completion of a profitable contract is recognized over the life of the contract. However, if a contract is expected to be unprofitable upon completion, 100% of the loss must be recognized in the period in which it is initially estimated that a contract will result in a loss upon completion. To the extent a contract has any actual or anticipated cost overruns, the Company may have the ability to seek recovery from its customers.

During the preparation of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023, the Company determined that certain personnel in the division had failed to properly substantiate and update cost estimates for materials and other costs over the life of certain contracts. Primarily as a result of these findings, revenue was over/(understated) by approximately $10.2 million, $18.3 million, ($29.1) million, and $5.6 million, and GAAP earnings per share was over/(understated) by approximately $0.09, $0.29, $0.25, and ($0.06) in the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022, and the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, respectively. See 8-K filed today for additional details.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)





























April 1,

October 1,











2023

2022

































Restated











(Unaudited) ASSETS





























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 718,203

$ 529,857

Accounts receivable, net



1,208,808

1,138,894

Contract assets



486,290

461,739

Inventories





1,552,568

1,698,081

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

69,091

62,044



Total current assets



4,034,960

3,890,615

















Property, plant and equipment, net



616,998

575,170 Deferred tax assets



196,191

209,554 Other







181,307

160,192



Total assets



$ 5,029,456

$ 4,835,531

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$ 1,828,699

$ 2,041,434

Accrued liabilities



282,414

281,599

Accrued payroll and related benefits

126,373

130,892

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 17,500

17,500



Total current liabilities



2,254,986

2,471,425

















Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



320,779

329,237

Other





235,697

215,333



Total long-term liabilities



556,476

544,570

















Stockholders' equity



2,217,994

1,819,536



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,029,456

$ 4,835,531



















Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





















April 1,

April 2,

April 1,

April 2,



2023

2022

2023

2022

























Restated





Restated Net sales $ 2,320,103

$ 1,915,070

$ 4,675,911

$ 3,671,396 Cost of sales 2,128,914

1,768,575

4,289,336

3,383,604

Gross profit 191,189

146,495

386,575

287,792

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 63,390

61,817

124,120

123,292

Research and development 6,394

5,472

11,993

10,249

Gain on sale of assets -

-

-

(4,610)

Restructuring and other costs 804

2,932

1,435

4,346

Total operating expenses 70,588

70,221

137,548

133,277

















Operating income 120,601

76,274

249,027

154,515



















Interest income 2,539

349

5,472

658

Interest expense (9,286)

(4,870)

(17,967)

(9,747)

Other income (expense), net (2,768)

(1,408)

(9,480)

664 Interest and other, net (9,515)

(5,929)

(21,975)

(8,425)

















Income before income taxes 111,086

70,345

227,052

146,090

















Provision for income taxes 25,779

21,724

46,631

41,292

















Net income before noncontrolling interest in













subsidiary earnings 85,307

48,621

180,421

104,798

















Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary earnings 5,686

-

8,786

-

















Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 79,621

$ 48,621

$ 171,635

$ 104,798





































Basic income per share $ 1.37

$ 0.77

$ 2.96

$ 1.65

Diluted income per share $ 1.33

$ 0.76

$ 2.87

$ 1.60



















Weighted-average shares used in















computing per share amounts:















Basic 58,269

62,845

57,999

63,622

Diluted 59,819

64,271

59,863

65,365



































Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





April 1,

December 31,

April 2,





2023

2022

2022

























Restated

Restated GAAP Operating Income

$ 120,601

$ 128,426

$ 76,274

GAAP operating margin

5.2 %

5.5 %

4.0 % Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

12,534

11,609

9,330

Amortization of intangible assets

249

233

263

Legal and other (2)

695

-

-

Restructuring costs

804

631

2,932

Transaction costs

-

-

500 Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 134,883

$ 140,899

$ 89,299

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.8 %

6.0 %

4.7 %































GAAP Net Income

$ 79,621

$ 92,014

$ 48,621















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

14,282

12,473

13,025

Legal and other (2)

(3,630)

-

(110)

Adjustments for taxes (3)

4,844

(1,506)

5,855 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 95,117

$ 102,981

$ 67,391































GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.37

$ 1.59

$ 0.77

Diluted

$ 1.33

$ 1.54

$ 0.76















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.63

$ 1.78

$ 1.07

Diluted

$ 1.59

$ 1.72

$ 1.05















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

58,269

57,727

62,845

Diluted

59,819

59,867

64,271































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 4,025

$ 4,242

$ 2,948

Selling, general and administrative

8,304

7,142

6,276

Research and development

205

225

106

Total

$ 12,534

$ 11,609

$ 9,330















(2) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.















(3) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 25,779

$ 20,852

$ 21,724

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

1,288

1,986

346

Discrete tax items

(1,082)

5,845

(3,526)

Deferred tax adjustments

(5,050)

(6,325)

(2,675)

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(4,844)

1,506

(5,855)

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 20,935

$ 22,358

$ 15,869































Q3 FY23 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q3 FY23 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.29

$ 1.39





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.21

$ 0.21





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.50

$ 1.60







* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual

or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the third quarter of FY23, an estimate of such items is not included

in the outlook for Q3 FY23 GAAP EPS.





















Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)









































Three Month Periods

Q2'23

Q1'23

Q4'22

Q3'22

Q2'22





Restated

Restated

Restated

Restated GAAP Net Income before NCI $ 85,307

$ 95,114

$ 58,364

$ 77,222

$ 48,621 Depreciation and amortization 29,282

28,536

26,686

27,065

27,567 Other, net 17,075

20,727

33,886

18,108

14,179 Net change in net working capital (67,086)

(107,153)

(37,038)

(20,712)

(11,394) Cash provided by operating activities 64,578

37,224

81,898

101,683

78,973



















Purchases of long-term investments (700)

(800)

(300)

(700)

(1,000) Net purchases of property & equipment (63,458)

(36,530)

(48,155)

(37,434)

(27,263) Cash used in investing activities (64,158)

(37,330)

(48,455)

(38,134)

(28,263)



















Net share repurchases (13,376)

(7,836)

(23,438)

(124,365)

(113,146) Net borrowing activities (4,375)

(4,375)

27,987

(4,688)

(4,688) Proceeds from other notes receivable -

-

-

500

- Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest -

215,799

-

-

- Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (17,751)

203,588

4,549

(128,553)

(117,834)



















Effect of exchange rate changes 220

1,975

(1,440)

(1,584)

(700)



















Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ (17,111)

$ 205,457

$ 36,552

$ (66,588)

$ (67,824)



















Free cash flow:

















Cash provided by operating activities $ 64,578

$ 37,224

$ 81,898

$ 101,683

$ 78,973 Net purchases of property & equipment (63,458)

(36,530)

(48,155)

(37,434)

(27,263) Proceeds from sale of intellectual property -

-

-

500

-

$ 1,120

$ 694

$ 33,743

$ 64,749

$ 51,710























Sanmina Corporation Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Month Periods



Q2 FY23

Q1 FY23

Q4 FY22

Q3 FY22

Q2 FY22







Restated

Restated

Restated

Restated GAAP operating income

$ 120,601

$ 128,426

$ 103,350

$ 91,614

$ 76,274

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized GAAP operating income

482,404

513,704

413,400

366,456

305,096 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,592,563

1,485,054

1,398,566

1,353,671

1,327,399 GAAP pre-tax ROIC

30.3 %

34.6 %

29.6 %

27.1 %

23.0 %





















Non-GAAP operating income

$ 134,883

$ 140,899

$ 117,232

$ 107,242

$ 89,299

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized non-GAAP operating income

539,532

563,596

468,928

428,968

357,196 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,592,563

1,485,054

1,398,566

1,353,671

1,327,399 Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC

33.9 %

38.0 %

33.5 %

31.7 %

26.9 %



(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

